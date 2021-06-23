Hina Khan Says 'DAD Is Showering His Blessings' As 'Baarish Ban Jana' Crosses 100M Views

Actor Hina Khan's latest Baarish Ban Jana song has crossed another record after receiving over 100 Million views on YouTube in only 20 days. To celebrate another milestone, the actor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a collage of motion pictures from the song. She expressed her gratitude to her late father, her fans, and God for making the achievement possible. Take a look at her post below.

Hina Khan's Baarish song crosses 100 Million views on YouTube

The post is a collage of two motion pictures from the song featuring Hina and Shaheer Sheikh. In the pictures, the duo can be seen cheerfully enjoying the rains and the tea and posing romantically for the camera. The motion picture begins with the countdown to 100M views. As for the caption, Hina penned, "'#BaarishBanJaana' hits 100 MILLION+ views on YouTube in JUST 20 DAYS!!! Somewhere up in the sky my DAD is showering his blessings! Thank you GOD. This song has hit so many milestones since it’s release. Thank you everyone for making this song a hit and very very special! '#ItsACentury'".

As soon as the post was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Several celebrity friends also dropped motivating comments on the post. Stebin Ben, Asees Kaur, Rubina Dilaik, and others dropped red hearts. A fan commented, "Love is like u", while another one said, "Congrats mam" with several red hearts. A netizen commented, "Super" with a string of emoticons. Another one wrote, "Amazing song" with a red heart.

Recently, Hina posted yet another clip from the song to mark the 50 million views and one million likes on her latest music video. She captioned the post, "Baarish Ban Jaana crossed 50million+ views on YouTube in just a weeks time! Overwhelmed with all the love for this one..Congratulations Team #BaarishBanJaana Congratulations @shaheernsheikh Congratulations to all the fans of #ShaHinaTune in now". Shaheer Sheikh wrote on the post, “Congratulations” and Stebin Ben said, “History in making!”

