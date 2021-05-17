Hina Khan Wins Hearts With Her Latest Music Video 'Patthar Wargi'; See Reactions

Hina Khan recently featured in the music video of the song Patthar Wargi, which released on Sunday, May 16. The song features the actor in a powerful performance opposite Tanmay Ssingh and her fans have some amazing reactions to the video. Read further to take a look at the snippet that Hina shared and how are fans reacting to it.

Hina Khan wins hearts with her latest music video; take a look at reactions

The actor took to her Instagram account to announce that the music video is now live online. The song has received over 4 million views in slightly over 24 hours of its release and has garnered more than 157k likes. Patthar Wargi has been sung by Ranvir, with music composed by B Praak and lyrics penned by Jaani. It released under the banner of T-Series.

Announcing the release, Hina Khan wrote, “#PattharWargi song out now on @tseries.official. Head to the link in my bio to watch it now,” further tagging the cast and the crew of the song. The post has received over 822k views, with Hina’s fans and friends pouring in love, in the comments under the post. Take a look at some of them here.

The song revolves around the story of Hina and her lover, who breaks off their engagement minutes after they exchange rings; after he is warned that carrying on with the relationship will lead to Hina’s death. Patthar Wargi sees the couple in happier times with flashbacks and then shows what follows them after they part ways as Khan’s character turns into an alcoholic, due to her heartbreak. The five minutes 39-second long music video has been directed by Kamal Chandra, with Anurag Chauhan and Vinay Gupta on board the project as producers.

The song was first announced by Hina Khan on her Instagram profile on May 4, 2021, and was all set to release on the festival of Eid, on May 14. However, its release was delayed, and the song made it to YouTube on Sunday, May 16, 2021. The first glimpse of Patthar Wargi was revealed on May 9, 2021.

Image: Hina Khan's Instagram

