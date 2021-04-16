Hina Khan's 'Bedard' Song Out Now, Track Perfectly Captures Pain Of Heartbreak

Television star Hina Khan's Bedard song released earlier today, on April 16, 2021. Fans and followers of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor were eager for its release ever since the teaser came out, which promised the viewers a heartbreak saga. Here is everything you need to know about Hina's latest track and more.

Hina Khan's Bedard song's review

Hina Khan's latest love ballad titled Bedard released earlier today on Youtube. The track has been voiced by Stebin Bin, who has also acted as Hina Khan's love interest in the song. While the lyrics have been penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, the music has been provided by the duo Sanjeev-Ajay. The song is about heartbreak and promises to capture the pain of losing a loved one. Hina Khan perfectly portrays the emotions and does justice to her character of a girl who is betrayed on her wedding day as her fiance leaves her for a more successful model.

The song starts with Hina getting a call from her fiance, cancelling their wedding while she is at the marriage court. She meets a man there, a popular Bollywood producer, portrayed by Sapan Krishna, who is trying to find a bride in order to get out of property issues, and Hina Khan asks him to marry her. After their marriage, Hina Khan's character Tina Kapoor goes on to do well for herself, with the help of her husband, in the entertainment industry, and seeing her growth and popularity, her ex-fiance, comes back to her but this time she denies wanting to be with him and neither does she go back to her producer husband. The song perfectly portrays her dilemma of choosing between two men, one who left her at the altar and the other who she married but didn't love.

Hina Khan's work

Earlier, Hina Khan also starred in several music videos such as Raanjhana co-starring Priyank Sharma and Humko Tum Mil Gaye alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar. Hina Khan is most popularly known for the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she played Akshara for over seven years. She has also appeared on shows such as Box Cricket League, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Kitchen Champion 5. Hina Khan's latest films which she starred in are Smartphone, Hacked, and Unlock. She was most recently seen in a web series titled Damaged 2.

