Hina Khan's 'Bedard' Song Video Will Leave One Heartbroken; See How Netizens Have Reacted

In frame: Hina Khan and Stebin Ben; Source: Instagram

After a long wait, the music video of Hina Khan's Bedard song has released on YouTube on April 16, 2021. Bedard has been sung by Stebin Ben and the lyrics are penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. The music video features Hina Khan and Stebin Ben in the lead and has garnered thousands of views getting positive reactions from fans within a few hours of its release. Read ahead to know more about Bedard song's review.

Plot of Bedard song

The song starts with the story of Hina Khan's character, whose lover (played by Stebin Ben) doesn’t show up on their wedding day as he is with another girl who is a superstar. She marries a stranger (played by Sapan Krishna) who wants to get married as soon as possible as he doesn’t want to lose his property. The stranger turns out to be a film producer who changes Hina’s life and makes her a superstar. When Stebin sees Hina on TV, he regrets his mistake of leaving her and tries to apologize. Hina doesn’t betray her husband even though she doesn’t love him, leaving all of them heartbroken.

Hina Khan's Bedard song review –

Bedard’s video will leave one heartbroken. The 5-and-a-half-minute video shows how love can take a toll at various stages of life. The portrayal of the story adds intensity to the song and the tune creates a sad effect. The high notes sung by Stebin adds charm to the song leaving a lasting impact in the mind.

Fans have showered the song with positive reviews and created a storm on Twitter. One fan commented, “#HinaKhan acted so well and looks extremely gorgeous as always Stebin's voice is amazing and HK and Stebin make a very good looking pair. The song is really good.” The other said, “Masterpiece it is ! Loved hina and stebin's chemistry !!!!!” One netizen wrote, “This song is worth watching.. I love this song very much..Hina khan looks so gorgeous..” Love the song.. you are looking so beautiful in every frame..love ur and stebin's chemistry most fav part was ending in your voice” Take a look at the fan reactions below.

