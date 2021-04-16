Hina Khan's 'Bedard' Song: Who Does Tina Choose To Marry, Pranay Or Ranvijay?

Television actor Hina Khan's new music video Bedard released today on April at 2 pm on Pocket Films YouTube channel. The teaser of the music video that released a while ago garnered a lot of love and teased a love triangle between the three characters in the music video. Hina recently took to her Instagram space to announce that the official music video of her new song Bedard is out now.

Hina Khan's Bedard Song

The Bedard song's cast includes Hina Khan, Stebin Ben and Sanjeev-Ajay. The song is the first-ever music video of Pocket Films and is helmed by Deepak Chaudhary. The lyrics are penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and the song is sung by Stebin Ben. The video starts with Hina Khan who plays the character Tina Kapoor standing outside a marriage court waiting for her fiance Pranay played by Stebin Ben. When she calls him to ask where he is, he tells her that he cannot marry her as he is in love with another girl who is a supermodel and he cannot leave her.

While Hina sits on a bench heartbroken wondering what to do she overhears Ranvijay Rawat a famous Bollywood producer played by Sanjeev-Ajay saying talking on a call asking his manager to get any girl as he wants to get married today itself. Hearing this a teary-eyed Tina walks up to him and asks, "Will you marry me." The video then goes into a flashback in which viewers get to see that Hina had left her home at a young age to pursue modelling and when she moves to Mumbai she meets Pranay and they soon fall in love. They end up engaged but their story has a tragic ending when Tina finds out that Pranay has been cheating on her. One fine day Tina leaves Pranay with a note that reads, "If you love me. Meet me at the court we will get married today."

The flashback ends and we see Tina and Ranvijay getting married. While Tina shows that she is happy, she is a mess from the inside as she is unable to forget Pranay. However, she moves on, and is launched by her husband and soon goes on to become a supermodel. Pranay who is with the other girl watches Tina getting successful and starts regretting his decision of leaving her. One fine day, he shows up to one of Tina's shoots and begs for forgiveness, Tina who was previously hurt by his actions looks at her husband and decided to not forgive Pranay. The video ends with Tina walking towards Ranvijay but instead of hugging him she moves past him denoting that she has decided to choose herself with a beautiful monologue about self-love in Hina Khan's voice. Bedard is a slow number with heartbreaking lyrics that are impeccably conveyed on-screen by Hina Khan.

Bedard song's review

Fans and fellow celebrity actors commented on Hina Khan's post saying that they loved the song. The song has also been garnering positive reviews on Youtube as well with fans appreciating Hina Khan for her killer expressions. Take a look at the fan reviews for Hina Khan's Bedard song.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram)

