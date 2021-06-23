Hina Khan's Song Baarish Ban Jana Crosses 100M Views On YouTube

Actor Hina Khan, along with Shaheer Sheikh, recently appeared in the music video Baarish Ban Jaana. The song has been a huge hit with their fans and music fans, with the music video quickly surpassing a hundred million views on YouTube as of June 23. As Baarish Ban Jana crosses another milestone with 100 Million views, fans have been gushing over the same and have even gone on to trend #HinaKhan on Twitter.

Taking to their respective social media handle, fans have gone on to gush about the actor’s song surpassing 100 million views. Some of the users have gone on to trend the hashtag #HinaKhan, while some cannot stop going gaga over the same. One of the users wrote, “#BaarishBanJaana crosses 100M+ Freaking Views with 1.6M+ Likes and 212K+ Comments within 20 days of its Release. Fastest to cross 1.6M Instagram Reels! This song is the Mega BLOCKBUSTER of @VYRLOriginals @eyehinakhan @Shaheer_S #HinaKhan #ShaheerSheikh #ShaHina”. Another user wrote, “Yayyyy... 100M views on #BaarishBanJaana in less than a month..congratulations to the entire team..❤ #ShaheerSheikh #HinaKhan #ShaHina”. Take a look at a few more tweets below.

Woohoo Congratulations Team BBJ.#Hinakhan #BaarishBanJaana ❤

Still many more millions to come. — Hina Star🌟 (@HinaStarr) June 23, 2021

Big congratulations to the entire team of #BaarishBanJaana for this huge n well deserved success 🎉🎉#ShaheerSheikh #HinaKhan — 𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐋𝐏𝐘 ˢʰᵃʰᵉᵉʳ'ˢ ᵇⁱʳᵈⁱᵉ🐥🐦🦜 (@imShilpy_S) June 23, 2021

Words are less to explain this happiness, this song, team, singers and #HinaKhan #ShaheerSheikh deserve more millions for Baarish Ban Jaana and definitely those more millions will come 🤞🧿 this song is being loved globally as well as it stands at 5th position in most viewed mv❤️ — Tanu✨❤️Hina Di ✨😍 (@tanu_gupta80) June 23, 2021

#BaarishBanJaana crosses 100M+ Freaking Views with 1.6M+ Likes and 212K+ Comments within 19 days of its Release.

Fastest 1.6M Instagram Reels ever on any Indian song!

This song is the Mega BLOCKBUSTER of @VYRLOriginals.@eyehinakhan #HinaKhan@Shaheer_S #ShaheerSheikh pic.twitter.com/dSFpRNZyFZ — BUNTY #HinaHolic (@DabasBunty) June 23, 2021

100M and Still Counting. YEAAAH 🎉👏 Breaking records and How! Many many congratulations to @eyehinakhan , @Shaheer_S and the entire team of BBJ for the well deserved hit and the many more to come. #HinaKhan #ShaheerSheikh @stebinbenmusic #PayalDev pic.twitter.com/jkCq4YZBK2 — Gaurav (@maingaurav) June 23, 2021

Earlier, Hina Khan shared yet another clip from the song and her video read, “Crosses 50 Million views & 1 Million likes” and she captioned her post by saying, “Baarish Ban Jaana crossed 50million+ views on YouTube in just a weeks time! Overwhelmed with all the love for this one. Congratulations Team #BaarishBanJaana Congratulations @shaheernsheikh Congratulations to all the fans of #ShaHinaTune in now”. On seeing this post, Shaheer Shaikh wrote, “Congratulations” and Stebin Ben wrote, “History in making!” Take a look at the post below.

About the song

Baarish Ban Jaana premiered on VYRL Originals' YouTube on June 3, 2021. The song, which stars Hina and Shaheer, is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben, and the lyrics are written by Kunaal Vermaa. The song's plot revolves around a celebrity couple who have divorced, but a series of events leads to them rekindling what they thought was lost. The song has now received over 100 million views on YouTube. Check out the Baarish song's music video below.

