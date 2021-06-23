Last Updated:

Hina Khan's Song Baarish Ban Jana Crosses 100M Views On YouTube

As Baarish Ban Jana crosses another milestone with 100 Million views, fans have gone on to trend #HinaKhan on the micro-blogging site.

Written By
Brandon Fernandes
Hina Khan

IMAGE: HINA KHAN INSTAGRAM


Actor Hina Khan, along with Shaheer Sheikh, recently appeared in the music video Baarish Ban Jaana. The song has been a huge hit with their fans and music fans, with the music video quickly surpassing a hundred million views on YouTube as of June 23. As Baarish Ban Jana crosses another milestone with 100 Million views, fans have been gushing over the same and have even gone on to trend #HinaKhan on Twitter.

Taking to their respective social media handle, fans have gone on to gush about the actor’s song surpassing 100 million views. Some of the users have gone on to trend the hashtag #HinaKhan, while some cannot stop going gaga over the same. One of the users wrote, “#BaarishBanJaana crosses 100M+ Freaking Views with 1.6M+ Likes and 212K+ Comments within 20 days of its Release. Fastest to cross 1.6M Instagram Reels! This song is the Mega BLOCKBUSTER of @VYRLOriginals @eyehinakhan @Shaheer_S #HinaKhan #ShaheerSheikh #ShaHina”. Another user wrote, “Yayyyy... 100M views on #BaarishBanJaana in less than a month..congratulations to the entire team..❤ #ShaheerSheikh #HinaKhan #ShaHina”. Take a look at a few more tweets below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earlier, Hina Khan shared yet another clip from the song and her video read, “Crosses 50 Million views & 1 Million likes” and she captioned her post by saying, “Baarish Ban Jaana crossed 50million+ views on YouTube in just a weeks time! Overwhelmed with all the love for this one. Congratulations Team #BaarishBanJaana Congratulations @shaheernsheikh Congratulations to all the fans of #ShaHinaTune in now”. On seeing this post, Shaheer Shaikh wrote, “Congratulations” and Stebin Ben wrote, “History in making!” Take a look at the post below.

About the song

Baarish Ban Jaana premiered on VYRL Originals' YouTube on June 3, 2021. The song, which stars Hina and Shaheer, is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben, and the lyrics are written by Kunaal Vermaa. The song's plot revolves around a celebrity couple who have divorced, but a series of events leads to them rekindling what they thought was lost. The song has now received over 100 million views on YouTube. Check out the Baarish song's music video below.

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

First Published:
