Last Updated:

Holi 2022: 'Balam Pichkari' To 'Kheench Te Nach', 10 Holi Songs To Uplift The Festive Mood

To celebrate Holi 2022 with fun and excitement, here is a list of songs from films that you can play while celebrating the festival with your family & friends.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Holi songs 2022
1/10
Image: Instagram/@

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's latest 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' gave the ultimate festive anthem called 'Kheench Te Nach' to celebrate Holi 2022. 

Holi songs 2022
2/10
Image: Instagram/@varuniac_disuraprs

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's 'Badri Ki Dulhania' title track of the same name set the right mood for the festive season. 

Holi songs 2022
3/10
Image: Instagram/@filmykeedaproductions

'Mind Na Kariyo Holi Hai' from 'Milan Talkies' crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Mika Singh proves to be the perfect number to groove on with your friends. 

Holi songs 2022
4/10
Image: Instagram/@mirchi90s

'Ang Se Ang Lagana Sajan' from Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol starrer 'Darr' uplift everybody's mood during the Holi 2022  celebration. 

Holi songs 2022
5/10
Image: Instagram/@anbes_sivam

After a hyped dance number, turn the mood romantic with Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Raanjhanaa' song Tum Tak. 

Holi songs 2022
6/10
Image: Twitter/@RKs_Tilllast

The ultimate Holi track for a group of friends, 'Balam Pichkari' from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' has been proven mandatory to be played during Holi celebrations. 

Holi songs 2022
7/10
Image: Instagram/@acervoindiatrechos

'Bajaa Bajaa Dhol Baja Re' from 'Mere Pyare Prime Minister' brings out the inner happy child from everyone's heart. 

Holi songs 2022
8/10
Image: Instagram/@hrithik_institution

Bursting your best move in an attempt to reach Hrithik Roshan's level of supremacy is necessary when 'Jai Jai Shivshankar' from 'War' plays, 

Holi songs 2022
9/10
Image: Instagram/@bollywoodmoviemania

Turn up the heat during the celebration of Holi 2022 by playing 'Lahu Munh Lag Gaya' from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's 'Ramleela'. 

Holi songs 2022
10/10
Image: Twitter/@lyrics_anytime

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's teasing chemistry in 'Gori Tu Latth Maar' from 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' turns the mood playful during the festive season. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: holi 2022, festivals, india
COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Will Smith to Kristen Stewart: Some best red carpet looks of Producers Guild Awards 2022

Will Smith to Kristen Stewart: Some best red carpet looks of Producers Guild Awards 2022
Vicky Kaushal steps out for dinner date with wife Katrina Kaif and her mother

Vicky Kaushal steps out for dinner date with wife Katrina Kaif and her mother
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com