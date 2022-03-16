Holi 2022: 'Balam Pichkari' To 'Kheench Te Nach', 10 Holi Songs To Uplift The Festive Mood

Last Updated: 16th March, 2022 20:01 IST

Turn up the heat during the celebration of Holi 2022 by playing 'Lahu Munh Lag Gaya' from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's 'Ramleela'.

Bursting your best move in an attempt to reach Hrithik Roshan's level of supremacy is necessary when 'Jai Jai Shivshankar' from 'War' plays,

The ultimate Holi track for a group of friends, 'Balam Pichkari' from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' has been proven mandatory to be played during Holi celebrations.

'Mind Na Kariyo Holi Hai' from 'Milan Talkies' crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Mika Singh proves to be the perfect number to groove on with your friends.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's 'Badri Ki Dulhania' title track of the same name set the right mood for the festive season.

