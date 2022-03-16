Holi 2022: 'Balam Pichkari' To 'Kheench Te Nach', 10 Holi Songs To Uplift The Festive Mood

Quick links:
Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's latest 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' gave the ultimate festive anthem called 'Kheench Te Nach' to celebrate Holi 2022.
Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's 'Badri Ki Dulhania' title track of the same name set the right mood for the festive season.
'Mind Na Kariyo Holi Hai' from 'Milan Talkies' crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Mika Singh proves to be the perfect number to groove on with your friends.
'Ang Se Ang Lagana Sajan' from Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol starrer 'Darr' uplift everybody's mood during the Holi 2022 celebration.
After a hyped dance number, turn the mood romantic with Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Raanjhanaa' song Tum Tak.
The ultimate Holi track for a group of friends, 'Balam Pichkari' from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' has been proven mandatory to be played during Holi celebrations.
'Bajaa Bajaa Dhol Baja Re' from 'Mere Pyare Prime Minister' brings out the inner happy child from everyone's heart.
Bursting your best move in an attempt to reach Hrithik Roshan's level of supremacy is necessary when 'Jai Jai Shivshankar' from 'War' plays,
Turn up the heat during the celebration of Holi 2022 by playing 'Lahu Munh Lag Gaya' from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's 'Ramleela'.
