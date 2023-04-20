Honey Singh Accused Of Kidnapping, Assault; Event Organiser Files Complaint

A compliant has been filed against Honey Singh for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting an event organiser in Mumbai. According to Mumbai Police, Vivek Raman has given a written complaint against Singh and others at the BKC police station accusing them of "keeping him captive and assaulting him". The complaint was filed on April 15 and action has been sought by the affected party.

As per ANI, police said in the matter, "Vivek Raman, the owner of an event company, has lodged a complaint against Honey Singh and others for kidnapping, keeping him captive and assaulting him." Raman alleged that Singh and associates kidnapped him, kept him captive and assaulted him in a hotel located in the suburbs of Mumbai. The police complaint was filed on April 19. It was claimed that Raman had organised a programme for Honey Singh at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on April 15.

However, the event had to be cancelled due to errors in money transaction. Raman alleged that this miffed Singh and his associatres and they kidnapped him, kept him captive and assaulted him in a hotel. A probe is underway in the matter and Raman has demanded the singer's arrest. On the work front, Singh has recently released two songs: Can't Find Me and Naagan, which have got millions of views on YouTube. He has been on an India tour, titled Honey 3.0 tour, performing shows in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderbad, Delhi, Jaipur, Raipur and other cities.

Documentary on Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh in the works

A documentary film on the life of hip hop artist Honey Singh is set to arrive on OTT. Billed as a "bare-it-all docu-film", the project will see Singh deep-dive into life and sudden disappearance at the peak of his career that startled the industry and fans, garnering intense media attention. The documentary is directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment. It will release later this year.