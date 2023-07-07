Honey Singh Announces Wrap Of Docu Drama On His Life, Calls It 'crazy Emotional Ride'

Honey Singh, who has been occupied with the production of his life documentary, recently revealed its wrap-up. Taking to social media, the singer penned a heartfelt note, extending his thanks to director Mozez Singh and producer Guneet Monga for their unwavering support and affection. The documentary, shedding light on his personal journey, is set to be released on an OTT platform.

3 things you need to know

Honey Singh embarked on his music career as a producer of bhangra and hip-hop music.

In September of last year, Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar officially divorced.

Rumours suggest that the singer is currently in a relationship with Tina Thadani.

When can fans expect to stream Honey Singh's debut?

In a recent Instagram post, the singer expressed his joy upon completing the filming of his life documentary. In the note, he revealed that he, along with the entire team, had been dedicatedly working on it for approximately 1.5 years, and now they have successfully wrapped up the project.

"It's a wrap of my documentary!! It was an incredibly emotional journey for me. I want to thank my director, Mr. Mozez Singh, and my producer, Guneet Monga, for their heartfelt efforts," he wrote.

(Honey Singh posed with director Mozez Singh | Image: Honey Singh/Instagram)

The documentary, which will delve into the singer's personal and professional voyage, is scheduled for release on the popular OTT platform Netflix. While the release date was not announced, Honey Singh assured his fans that the documentary would be available in the coming months. Alongside his note, he shared a picture with the director.

Why did Guneet Monga choose to explore this narrative?

In a previous interview, Guneet Monga, an Oscar-winning producer, disclosed her motivation behind exploring Honey Singh's story. She explained that Honey Singh had already become a star before gaining widespread recognition. "His tumultuous journey with fame captivated the entire nation, as well as us at Sikhya. It was a story that I was eager to explore," ANI quoted Guneet Monga.

Monga further expressed her excitement for fans to meet the man behind the country's rap and hip-hop music and to gain insight into the path that led to his influence, along with the controversies that ensued.