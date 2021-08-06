Renowned rapper and Bollywood singer Honey Singh has broken his silence on the serious allegations leveled against him and his family, by wife Shalini Talwar. In an official statement released on Friday, Honey Singh dismissed all his wife's accusations as 'malicious and cynical'.

Honey Singh noted that Shalini Talwar, his wife of 20 years, has been an 'integral part' of his crew for more than a decade and always accompanied him to shoots, events, and meetings. Stating that his wife's allegations are severely 'odious and defaming in nature,' Honey Singh expressed faith in the judicial system and exuded confidence that the 'truth' will be out soon.

"I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious," the rapper said in a statement.

Honey Singh said he strongly refutes all the allegations but will not comment any further as the matter is subjudice. Maintaining that justice will be served, and honesty will win, the singer requested his fans and the public at large to not draw any conclusion about him and his family.

"The allegations are subject to be proven and the Hon’ble Court has provided me with an opportunity to reply to such allegations. In the meantime, I humbly request my fans and the public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the Hon’ble Court pronounces a verdict after hearing both sides. I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win," he wrote further.

Full statement by Honey Singh

Honey Singh's wife moves court alleging domestic violence

'Yo Yo' Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar has filed a plea against the rapper-singer in Delhi's Tis Hazari court accusing him of domestic violence. In her plea, Shalini alleged that she was "subjected to numerous incidents of physical abuse, verbal, mental abuse and emotional abuse" by Honey Singh and his family.

She mentioned that the differences between the two cropped up right from their honeymoon when he started acting distant and even hit her when she confronted him about it.

Shalini Talwar was a model before she tied the knot with Hirdesh Singh aka Honey Singh. Talwar also had a cameo role in the 2004 Bollywood movie Run. Talwar in her plea before the court stated that she and Honey Singh met during their school days and their love story began in 2001. They later got married in 2011. As per Stars Unfolded, Honey Singh had initially kept his marriage with Shalini a secret from the public and only spoke about their relationship in 2014 on a reality TV show. Shalini and Honey Singh studied in the same school.

