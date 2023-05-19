Honey Singh Shares Special Message For Fans Ahead Of G20 Summit In Kashmir

Singer-rapper Honey Singh shared a message with his fans on social media. He spoke about what lies ahead and shared his excitement. In the clip, he said that he will bring all his fans from America, India and all over and request them to go and support G20 summit Kashmir."

The Love Dose singer said that he was in America at the moment but will soon be coming back to his motherland. He urged his fans from all around the world to support the G20 Summit in Kashmir. Honey Singh further spoke about the Valley and its scenic beauty. He said that Kashmir is a paradise, and he visited the place when he was a child.

“Kashmir is a paradise. I have been there a long time back when I was a child. I want to go there again…not this time…but next time I will visit Kashmir soon. So this is a request to my fans to go and support G20 India," Singh said in the video. Check it out here.

G20 Summit in Srinagar

As per ANI, various departments are busy preparing for the G20 summit to be held in Srinagar, while many others have finalised their preparations. There is also a program for the visit of delegates from 20 countries to the city of Gulmarg and Dal Lake. A large part of it has already been cleaned and the cleaning work on the other part is going on in full swing.

The sanitation work is carried out in Dal throughout the year. But for the G20 summit, special attention is being paid to the cleaning of several important places in the lake. The Vice Chairman of Lake Conservation and Management Authority Dr Bashir Ahmed Butt said that every possible effort is being made to make the Dal attractive and even