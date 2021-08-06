Honey Singh Terms Wife's Allegations 'rubbish & Devious'; Vows To Fight For Truth In Court

Bollywood singer and rapper Honey Singh on Friday rubbished allegations of domestic violence leveled against him by his wife Shalini Talwar and vowed to 'speak up and fight for truth' in court. Terming the accusations as 'cheap and rubbish', Singh said he will not remain silent on the matter anymore.

Honey Singh issues first response

"The allegations leveled against me are very cheap and rubbish. The world knows that people accused me of many things and staged rallies, protest against me. But now I will speak up and fight. The case is in the court and now I will deal with it there," Singh told Republic TV.

Earlier in the day, the 38-year-old rapper released his first statement after his wife moved court against him. Honey Singh said he was 'deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against him.'

He noted that Shalini Talwar has been an 'integral part' of his crew for more than a decade and always accompanied him to shoots, events, and meetings. Stating that his wife's allegations are severely 'odious and defaming in nature,' Honey Singh expressed faith in the judicial system and exuded confidence that the 'truth' will be out soon.

Honey Singh domestic violence case

Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar has filed a plea against the rapper-singer in Delhi's Tis Hazari court accusing him of domestic violence. In her plea, Shalini alleged that she was "subjected to numerous incidents of physical abuse, verbal, mental abuse and emotional abuse" by Honey Singh and his family. She mentioned that the differences between the two cropped up right from their honeymoon when he started acting distant and even hit her when she confronted him about it.

Talwar in her plea before the court stated that she and Honey Singh met during their school days and fell in love in 2001. They later got married in 2011. As per Stars Unfolded, Honey Singh had initially kept his marriage with Shalini a secret from the public and only spoke about their relationship in 2014 on a reality TV show. Shalini and Honey Singh studied in the same school.

