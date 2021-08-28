Honey Singh's Wife Shalini Talwar Breaks Down In Court During Domestic Violence Hearing

Punjabi singer Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife, Shalini Talwar broke down on Saturday, 28 August 2021, in the courtroom during her hearing in the domestic violence case that she had filed earlier against her husband and his family. As per ANI reports, she told Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh that she was left with no other option as she gave her husband ten years of her life but he has now abandoned her.

"I am left with no option. I gave him 10 years. I left everything. I stood by him. He has abandoned me," she said at Delhi's Tis Hazari court.

Honey Singh's wife, Shalini breaks down during court hearing

As per ANI reports, Shalini Talwar broke down while speaking to the Magistrate about her grievances. She told the court that she had given Singh 10 years, and he abandoned her. Hearing this, the Magistrate asked Talwar, “What stage is the marriage at? Where is the love lost?” She also mentioned she was ‘concerned about the petitioner's mental wellbeing'. The judge later mentioned that it would be appropriate if the matter was settled.

Honey Singh however did not appear in court on Saturday and the magistrate came down on him for not filing his income affidavit. She also mentioned that no one is above the law and mentioned that she was surprised to see the case was being taken so lightly. The court conveyed to Ishan Mukherjee, Honey Singh’s counsel, that Singh has not filed his income affidavit and the arguments haven't been prepared either. Singh had appealed to be exempted from the hearing and cited medical reasons for the same. The judge gave him a last chance to appear in court on September 3 at 12.30 pm.

Talwar had earlier filed a domestic violence case against Singh and sought Rs 20 crore as compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. In her plea, she mentioned that she faced physical assault at the hands of Singh and also alleged that he cheated on her. The two had tied the knot in 2011.

(With inputs from ANI)

Picture Credits: indian hiphop-Instagram