'House Of Secrets: The Burari Deaths': AR Rahman Opens Up About Working On The Docu-series

Music maestro AR Rahman has composed the original score of the much-awaited Netflix's docu series, House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths. Known for mastering all genres of music, from jazz, fusion, African to commercials, the Academy Awardee said that the project has been an unexplored territory for him.

The documentary series, House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths is based on India’s infamous Burari Deaths, where eleven members across three generations of a family were mysteriously found dead under strange circumstances in their house in Delhi. Directed by Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra, the docu series explores different stages of the investigation, bringing forth striking and unexpected revelations. It will stream on October 8 on Netflix.

AR Rahman opens up on working on Netflix's House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

While talking about his collaboration with director Leena Yadav, Rahman told ANI that it was a unique experience for him to work on the docu-series. He said docu-series required a distinct, nuanced musical approach with an enigmatic yet gripping tone as it was concerned with a sensitive and complex issue. He said:

“Collaborating with Leena Yadav ji on House Of Secrets was a unique experience for me. Since the docu-series concerns a sensitive, complex issue, it required a distinct, nuanced musical approach — enigmatic yet gripping. I am glad to have worked on such a project, which so far has been an unexplored territory for me.”

Director Leena Yadav's enriching working experience with AR Rahman

On the other hand, director Leena Yadav called her collaboration with the musician an 'extremely enriching experience'. She told ANI that Rahman's music has given the series an 'enormous emotional depth'. She was quoted as saying:

“A R Rahman coming on board to design the score of the series was like an endorsement to the relevance and urgency of exploring this case. Working with Rahman Sir on ‘House of secrets’ has been an extremely enriching experience for me as a film-maker. It’s such a joy when you find a collaboration that not only elevates the story-telling but also teaches you many lessons along the way. I think the music that Rahman Sir scored has given the series not just a mood, but also an enormous emotional depth."

Further, the filmmaker said that Rahman would easily understand and translate the emotions into stirring soundscapes. She revealed how she is honoured to have a great artist on a project that tells a complex case. She added, "I find it very difficult to be articulate about music – It’s emotional, a feeling. And yet he would understand and translate it into stirring soundscapes. Having a great artist like him leave his footprints on our telling of this complex case has been an honour.”

