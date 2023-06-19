Rapper Big Pokey Passes Away At 45 After Collapsing Onstage

Houston-based rapper Big Pokey, also known as Milton Powell, tragically passed away after collapsing on stage. As a member of the Screwed Up Click, Big Pokey gained prominence during the 2000s for his contributions to the music scene. He was recognized for his talent and even made an appearance in one of Megan Thee Stallion's music videos, specifically the Southside Royalty Freestyle.

3 things you need to know

He was 45 years old when this incident happened.

It happened while he was performing at Beaumont, Texas.

An investigation into the cause of his death is still underway.

The hip-hop community is saddened with his untimely demise

A video of Big Pokey went viral on social media wherein he was seen taking his microphone off in front of the crowd. Following that, he took a deep breath and fell backward. As per reports, he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

BREAKING: Houston Rapper BIG POKEY Collapses And DIES On Stage pic.twitter.com/pnUJ4i6ZGk — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) June 19, 2023

(Big Pokey's family releases a statement after his death. | Image: Big Pokey/Instagram)

A statement was posted on Big Pokey's social media account, announcing his passing on June 18. The statement expressed that the rapper was deeply cherished by numerous individuals. The family indicated that they would provide details about his upcoming memorial service and how the public can pay their respects. They also requested privacy during this challenging period of mourning. The news of Big Pokey's death has left fans and the music community mourning the loss of a talented artist.

A sneak peek into Big Pokey's rapping career

Big Pokey embarked on his rap career in the 1990s alongside Houston-based producer DJ Screw. He gained recognition by contributing songs to DJ Screw's mixtapes. In 1999, Big Pokey released his debut album, titled Hardest Pit in the Litter. This marked the beginning of his discography as a solo artist.

Throughout his career, he released a total of six full-length albums, showcasing his unique style and lyrical prowess. His most recent album, Sensei, was released in 2021, reflecting his continued dedication to creating music. Big Pokey's contributions to the rap scene have left a lasting impact on the genre and garnered him a dedicated fanbase.