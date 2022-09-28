'How Can Neha...': Original 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai' Star Vivan Shares DMs Over New Song

Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar have been grabbing headlines after the latter recreated the veteran singer's iconic track Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Kakkar released her re-created version under the name O Sajna, which features her alongside Dhanashree Verma and Priyank Sharma. However, netizens were left divided as many claimed the singer 'ruined the song', while others praised her voice. Recently, actor Vivan Bhatena, who got his breakthrough from the original song, reacted to Kakkar's remake and revealed fans have flooded his inbox complaining about O Sajna.

Vivan Bhatena talks about his breakthrough with Pathak's song

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Vivan Bhatena reacted to the ongoing controversy over the two versions. The actor revealed that music buffs have flooded his inbox expressing their disappointment with the remake of Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. He said, "A lot of people have been sending me DMs, and I have been getting a lot of messages where people are saying, ‘How can Neha do this’, ‘she has spoiled the song’, this and that, and all sorts of drama."

However, the Sooryavanshi actor did not have any issues with the remake and said every artist has their own version. He added, "It would be better if they did their own music and their own songs. But it’s such a beautiful classic song that deserved a revisit as well."

Bhatena began his career with the 1999 track Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. During the chat, the actor recalled how his friend was doing a trial when he was approached by a casting crew and asked him if he wanted to do the video. Bhatena starred in several films and shows after the track.

Falguni Pathak has herself expressed her disappointment over the remake of her iconic song. However, she will soon be seen sharing the stage with Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol.