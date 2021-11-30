How Is Shreya Ghoshal Related To Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal? Singer Says She's Proud Of Him

The entire country is currently rejoicing as India-born Parag Agrawal became the new chief executive officer of the social media giant Twitter. While several celebrities congratulated Parag Agrawal for the new position, singer Shreya Ghoshal's tweet for him hinted at their old bonding. Here is how Shreya Ghoshal is related to Parag Agrawal.

The Indian singing sensations took to her Twitter handle to congratulate the new CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal. Shreya Ghoshal reacted to Parag Agrawal's tweet and mentioned that it is a big day for them. She wrote, "Congrats @paraga So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news." The singer's tweet created a buzz among fans as they began to wonder what is the connection between the two.

Congrats @paraga So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/PxRBGQ29q4 — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) November 29, 2021

How is Shreya Ghoshal related to Parag Agrawal?

Shreya Ghoshal and Parag Agrawal are both good friends. The two have often interacted over Twitter and have also shared pictures on social media. In 2015, Parag Agrawal shared a selfie with Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya. The three could be seen wearing ethnic ensembles in the photo. Have a look:

Back in 2017, Shiladitya shared a photo of him and Shreya Ghoshal with Parag Agrawal and Vineeta Agrawal. The photo was from a Mumbai restaurant where the two couples met to have Indian cuisine. Shiladitya also mentioned the photo was taken before Parag Agrawal and his wife went for a two-month vacation.

Here are some old Tweets of Parag Agrawal and Shreya Ghoshal

Moreover, in 2010, Shreya Ghoshal introduced Parag Agrawal to her Twitter followers and called him her childhood friend. She also asked them to wish him a very happy birthday. The singer wrote, "Hey all!! Found another bachpan ka dost!! Foodie n traveller... A stanford scholar! Follow @paraga.. It was hi bday ystrday! Wish him pls." Parag Agrawal replied to Shreya's tweet and called her influential. The Twitter CEO wrote, "@shreyaghoshal aila. You are influential. Followers and Twitter messages flooding in."

Source: ANI

More about Parag Agrawal

India-born Parag Agrawal is an IIT Bombay graduate and a Stanford scholar. He was earlier the chief technology officer of Twitter. As Jack Dorsey resigned from his post of CEO of Twitter, in his statement he announced Parag Agrawal will take over his position.

Image: Instagram/@paraga/@shreyaghoshal