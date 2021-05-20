How To Watch BTS’s ‘Butter’ Debut Performance At BBMAs? See Details Here

BTS is all set to release their upcoming song Butter tomorrow on May 21, 2021. It is their second English language song after the hit track Dynamite. As the BTS’ Butter will be released tomorrow, the date for its debut performance is also set prior to its release. BTS’ Butter debut performance will be happening at This year’s Billboard Music Awards on May 23, 2021. As the awards ceremony is just two days away, fans of the band around the world have been curious to know how to watch BTS’ Butter debut performance at Billboard Music Awards. Read on to know about how to watch their debut performance of the upcoming song.

How to watch BTS’s Butter debut performance at BBMAs?

BTS recently announced that they will be performing the upcoming song Butter at the BBMA’s 2021 stage. The highly awaited single’s debut performance was announced with an exciting new group photo. It was also announced that the debut performance will be televised all over the world on Sunday, May 23 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC. Viewers from around the world can tune in to NBC at the above mentioned time to watch BTS at BBMAs performing their yet to be released song Butter. The official tweet by BTS revealed this information for millions of fans all over the world. The BTS ARMY showed their excitement about the debut performance and the song in the thread. Here is a look at the BTS' latest tweet.

BTS at BBMAs

Butter's release

BTS’ Butter's release will be happening tomorrow on May 21 at 1 PM KST and at 12 AM according to ET. The song will be in English and it is a big deal for the band and BTS ARMY as the first English track Dynamite had created various records. In this year’s Billboard Music Awards, BTS is nominated in four categories which are Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song, and Top Social Artist. They have won the fan-voted award four times in a row. According to Billboard’s report, they will be performing remotely from Korea like last year’s Dynamite. So far there have been several teasers and concept pictures from BTS which has increased the excitement among the fans. The highlight of the pictures was the members sported new hair colour. Here is a look at some of the teasing pictures.

BTS' latest pictures

