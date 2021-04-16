How To Watch Latin American Music Awards 2021? Find Out Here

The Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs) is an annual event that is presented by Telemundo. The function returns this year after the show went on hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Latin AMAs are set to be held at the BB&T Centre in Sunrise, Fla. Know how to watch Latin American Music Awards 2021.

How to watch Latin American Music Awards 2021 streaming and more

The sixth annual ceremony of Latin AMAs will be hosted by Mexican actor Jacqueline Bracamontes. It will broadcast on Telemundo starting at 7 p.m. ET with the red-carpet pre-show followed at 8 p.m. by the awards show. The red-carpet television special will also be streamed on Facebook and Twitter (@LatinAMAs, @LatinxNow, and @Telemundo) and on the Telemundo Entretenimiento YouTube channel, along with the Telemundo app. The awards show will also be broadcast throughout the Americas on Telemundo Internacional, and digitally through Telemundo’s app.

Artists planned to perform during the telecast includes Alejandro Fernández, who is set to receive the Icon Award. It also has Maluma, Karol G, Los Dos Carnales, Eslabon Armado, Camilo, Ricky Martin, among others. Some of the night's presenters are Ana Bárbara, Chayanne, Fonseca, Marc Anthony, Danny Felix and El Fantasma.

The Latin American Music Awards 2021 has J Balvin and Karol G leading the list of nominees with both receiving nine nods. They are up for artist of the year, sharing the category with Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, Christian Nodal, Eslabon Armado, Maluma, Ozuna and Sech. Nominees are based on key fan interactions with music, including sales, streaming, airplay, and social activity tracked by Billboard through its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound for data covering the time frame of January 17, 2020, through January 21, 2021.

The Latin AMAs has Bad Bunny grabbing eight nominations – including artist, song, album, and social collaboration of the year. He is followed by Ozuna who earned seven nominations, including artist and collaboration of the year, virtual concert, and favourite video. Considering the current situation, the show added the brand-new category favourite virtual concert of the year, as most concerts have taken place virtually due to the ongoing pandemic. Winners are determined by fan voting in all categories.

Promo Image Source: LatinAMAs Twitter