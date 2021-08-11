'Hum Hindustani': Plethora Of Artists Sing Patriotic Song Ahead Of 74th Independence Day

Ahead of India's 74th Independence Day, legendary artists including Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan and other members of the fraternity have collaborated for an upcoming song, titled Hum Hindustani. The track will feature eminent personalities from the film industry including Lata Mangeshkar, Padmini Kolhapure, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Alka Yagnik, and Shabbir Kumar crooning to the patriotic lyrics.

Artists collaborate for a special patriotic song ahead of the Independence Day

Among the young stars, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Haasan, Tara Sutaria, Ankit Tiwari, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Jannat Zuber have also lent their voices to the song, which is produced by Priyaank Sharma and Paras Mehta of music label Dhamaka Records. "The legendary actors and singers who have come together for the first time in this anthem will surely resonate with all and sundry in our emotions for the country and the world as a whole, uniting and spreading love and hope," Priyaank said. Hum Hindustani will release on August 13.

T 3994 - Na Haare The Na Haare Hai .. #HumHindustani a song dedicated to all of you, from all of us .. Releasing this Independence weekend on 13th August .. #jaihind #humhindustani🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/CbFE7lVzPe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 11, 2021

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and made the announcement about the upcoming song. He shared the motion poster featuring all the stars who have lent their voice to the track Hum Hindustani with the tricolor background. The motion poster begins with Amitabh Bachchan’s voiceover saying ‘Today the entire world wants to say this...Na Haare The Na Haare Hai .. #HumHindustani a song dedicated to all of you, from all of us .. Releasing this Independence weekend on 13th August,” he tweeted along with the poster.

Tara Sutaria too shared the teaser on her Instagram stories. Her teaser had an addition, it began with her voice at the beginning and Tara’s face on it. The song is supported by Anil Agarwal's foundation of the Vedanta Group. They are committed to empowering communities, transforming lives, and facilitating nation-building through sustainable and inclusive growth and have been ranked among the 5 top philanthropists in the country. The Dhamaka Records song is supported by Anil Agarwal foundation of Vedanta.

Image: @SrBachchan/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.