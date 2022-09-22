HYBE Clarifies On BTS' World Expo 2030 Busan Concert Expenses, 'Will Do Our Best Until...'

K-pop band BTS might have taken a break from performing collectively as a band, however, fans are excitedly waiting for their Busan concert in October for World Expo in 2030. Ahead of their concert, HYBE and by extension BTS have clarified rumours surrounding the controversy of funding for BTS’ event in Busan in October.

Recently, when the tickets for the concert went live, it was reported that all of them were sold out in a matter of minutes, which just proves the global stardom of the septet. Earlier, the concert was slated to take place at Ilgwang Special Stage, however, owing to the rising concerns, the venue was later changed to Busan Asiad Main Stadium.

HYBE issues statement on BTS concert funding

Despite the changes, the chatter surrounding the concert’s funding refused to fade and now Hybe agency has released a new statement addressing the same. HYBE emphasised that a large portion of the expenses will be covered by corporate sponsors, online streaming advertisements, THE CITY subsidiary enterprise, etc.

HYBE remarked that BTS has participated in national events in the past, and they did not consider the costs at the forefront while doing so, always carefully considering support from the government as it is the taxpayers’ money.

Expressing their desire to not give up the quality of performance at the concert, HYBE wrote, “HYBE and BTS are proud to contribute to the country.” In particular, they considered the event an important opportunity, especially since global stars BTS and HYBE have their roots in South Korea. Not to mention, the 2030 Busan World Expo will bring economic effects of several tens of trillion wons (several tens of billion dollars) to Busan and Korea.

Further, it added, “Korea is said to be the ‘underdog’ in the competition to host the 2030 Busan World Expo.” They added, “We think everyone should work together to show a great reversal [of expectations] to be able to hold 2030 Busan World Expo, so that is why the company and BTS have decided to support [the cause]. Through this concert, HYBE and BTS want to make Busan a place that the world puts a spotlight on.” Towards the end, HYBE concluded the statement and informed how the upcoming concert by the global band will be the cornerstone for the bid to host the 2030 Busan World Expo.

IMAGE: Instagram/bts.bighitofficial