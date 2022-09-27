HYBE To Turn Busan Into 'BTS City' Under The New Project; Will Host Myriad Of Activities

Amid much anticipation for K-pop band BTS' Busan concert which is kick-starting in October this year, HYBE, the K-pop powerhouse behind the boy band, will turn the South Korean port city into a BTS-themed park through its special project. On Monday, HYBE announced the ‘The City’ project to convert the city into an “urban concert playpark."

As per the announcement by the agency, they are aiming to transform the entire city where BTS performs into a “concert play park,” offering various entertainment events throughout Busan before and after the boy band’s performance. HYBE first held the project during BTS’s Las Vegas concert in April, hosting numerous pop-up booths and events throughout Las Vegas.

HYBE announces special project before BTS Busan concert

During the duration of the concert, Busan will witness a myriad of experiences, ranging from shopping, entertainment, food, and beverage to hotel packages. The project is scheduled to start in October. 5 with the 2022 BTS photo Exhibition: Proof, which will highlight nine years of BTS’s career at Haeundae LCT, a seaside skyscraper complex in Busan.

Other captivating events of the project will include an amusement park event at the Lotte World Adventure Busan which will feature fireworks and laser shows with BTS songs set to run from October 14 to 31, special hotel accommodations in the metropolitan area offering exclusive BTS-themed packages; pop-up stores with exclusive official concert merch from the upcoming show in Busan.

The city will be painted with the craze and popularity of the global band as the fans will witness one of the most awaited events in the history of Busan. Meanwhile, amid all the anticipation, October 15 will turn special for fans as it will mark the in-person concert day, which will be held at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot and a special stage in the Haeundae area to deliver the heat of the concert across Busan.

Recently, when the tickets for the concert went live, it was reported that all of them were sold out in a matter of minutes, which just proves the global stardom of the septet. Earlier, the concert was slated to take place at Ilgwang Special Stage, however, owing to the rising concerns, the venue was later changed to Busan Asiad Main Stadium.



IMAGE: Instagram/bts.bighitofficial