Hyoyeon Talks About Healthy Mindset, Doesnt Delve Deeply Into 'everything People Say'

Girls' Generation member Hyoyeon recently participated in a photo shoot and interview with the fashion magazine, Cosmopolitan for the August 2021 edition. The K-pop idol spread her charms and bright energy in her latest photoshoot. She also revealed her secrets to keep a healthy mindset and dropped some hints about her comeback.

Girls'Generation member Hyoyeon on how to take care of health and mind

Speaking to the magazine, Hyoyeon talked about how she manages to take care of the health of her body and mind as a celebrity with more than a decade of experience. She said that she does not delve too deeply into everything that people say. She believes in saying whatever she wants. Hyoyeon explained that she has a clear view inside her that makes sure she does not cross the line. The K pop star revealed at the beginning of her debut, her group members called her a "free spirit".

Talking about her comeback, the popular singer gave hints about her upcoming single which will release in the month of August. She said that "since it is her solo activity, she can easily choose the concept and genre she wants to do". Hyoyeon hinted that her upcoming single will be "different from the strong and powerful feeling she has shown so far". She assured fans that her new song will let people feel "a sense of the season as it is very exciting and colourful".

The South Korean television personality revealed that she is not an active social media user. She stated that when she goes out to have fun, she "likes to capture things with her eyes", rather than take pictures. The Girl's Generation member said due to COVID-19, she has not been able to see her fans for quite a long time and thus, she started using social media more often. She tries to like her fans' comments and reply to them. She said that the fact her fans are "curious" about her and likes what she posts is a "huge driving force" for her. She feels "especially grateful towards them during her solo activities".

Alongside singing, Hyoyeon has also appeared in 2012's biographical flick of SM Town, I AM, and 2015's documentary SMTown The Stage. She has been featured in KBS' drama titled Unstoppable Marriage that was released in 2008, and SBS' 2010 drama, Oh! My Lady. The list of popular Hyoyeon's songs includes Mystery, Wannabe, Up & Down, Turl, Witch, I Do What I Want among others.

IMAGE: HYOYEON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.