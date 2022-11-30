HyunA Calls Off Engagement With DAWN After Seven Months: 'We Decided To Remain As Friends'

After nearly seven months, popular K-Pop stars HyunA and DAWN have called off their engagement. Kim Hyun-ah, who is professionally known as HyunA, shared a statement on Instagram to make the announcement.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, HyunA recently shared a statement in which she mentioned she and DAWN have called off their engagement. The Wonder Girls' member kept it short and mentioned they have decided to stay good friends. She wrote, "We broke up. We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues from now on. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly."

The couple's fans were seemingly left heartbroken following the news of their breakup. A fan wrote, "So sorry to hear this but I hope it goes well for both of you fighting!" while another penned, "They were a beautiful couple, I hope they are well now, fighting." A fan also wrote, "Even tho I still want this to be a prank or joke but still wish you both all the love and happiness in the near future. Have respected each and every decision you both made so why not this?"

Hyun Ah and DAWN's engagement

HyunA and DAWN reportedly began dating back in 2016. However, they made their relationship public in 2018. In April 2022, the couple announced their engagement via adorable Instagram posts. They shared a video flaunting their identical engagement rings.

Image: Instagram/@hyojong_1994