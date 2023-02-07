'I Don't Go Calling Friends & Attending Parties': MM Keeravani On Naatu Naatu's Success

MM Keeravani has had a successful year so far. From creating Golden Globe history for his track Naatu Naatu in RRR to being honoured with Padma Shri, the last two months turned out fairly good for the music composer. Talking about his reaction to all his accomplishments, he said, it doesn't affect his mood. He doesn't go out calling his friends and hosting champagne parties.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Keeravani said, “The feeling is good. But it doesn’t leave me in a state where I am shouting out loud and celebrating by calling friends and attending champagne parties. I don’t do that. In my 34-year-long career, I have seen many ups and downs.”

When asked about the global recognistion RRR has brought to Indian music, the music composer stated that he is happy that people all around the world will get to learn more about Indian music and culture. It's a really positive improvement. No civilisation in the world is inferior to ours.

MM Keeravani on Padma Shri win

Even after all the achievements, Keeravani believes that there are artists out there who are more deserving than him to win a Padma Shri. He now intends to exploit his recent fame to highlight those unsung heroes.

MM Keeravaani's song Naatu Naatu for the film RRR is nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars 2023. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host after previously leading the awards show in 2017 and 2018.