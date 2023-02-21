'I Fell On The Steps': Singer Sonu Nigam Breaks Silence On His Attack At Mumbai Concert

Breaking the silence on his attack at Mumbai's live concert, playback singer Sonu Nigam, while speaking to reporters, asserted that while coming down from the stage after the concert, a man Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar held me and pushed Hari and Rabbani (Nigam's associates) who came to save me. He further said that he fell on the steps as a result of the attack.

Notably, Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and other charges in connection to a scuffle that broke out during singer Sonu Nigam’s live concert in the Chembur area on Monday night. The 49-year-old playback singer was allegedly attacked during the Chembur Festival in Mumbai on February 20.

After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps. I filed a complaint so that people should think about forcefully taking selfies & causing scuffle: Sonu Nigam

Recalling the incident, Singer Sonu Nigam further said, "Rabbani (the injured one, who accompanied Sonu) could have died today if there were some iron rods lying down. He was pushed in such a way as you can see in the video. Even I was about to fall."

Notably, a video which is said to be of the incident is going viral on social media.

Singer Sonu Nigam who raised his voice about Azan Loudspeakers attacked by Janab Uddhav Thackeray MLA Prakash Phaterpekar and his goons in music event at Chembur. Sonu has been taken to the hospital nearby.

Following the incident, Singer Sonu Nigam reached Chembur police station and lodged a complaint prompting police to file a case. However, there has been no arrest made by the police so far. According to sources, the accused Swapnil Prakash Phaterphakar is said to be the son of MLA Prakash Phartephakar a member of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena.

Notably, a case has been registered under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering the life or personal safety of others) on the basis of singer Sonu Nigam’s complaint, the police said.