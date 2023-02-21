Last Updated:

'I Fell On The Steps': Singer Sonu Nigam Breaks Silence On His Attack At Mumbai Concert

After being attacked at a concert in Mumbai's Chembur, singer Sonu Nigam said that he fell on the stairs after the accused attacked his associates.

Breaking the silence on his attack at Mumbai's live concert, playback singer Sonu Nigam, while speaking to reporters, asserted that while coming down from the stage after the concert, a man Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar held me and pushed Hari and Rabbani (Nigam's associates) who came to save me. He further said that he fell on the steps as a result of the attack. 

Notably, Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and other charges in connection to a scuffle that broke out during singer Sonu Nigam’s live concert in the Chembur area on Monday night. The 49-year-old playback singer was allegedly attacked during the Chembur Festival in Mumbai on February 20. 

Recalling the incident, Singer Sonu Nigam further said, "Rabbani (the injured one, who accompanied Sonu) could have died today if there were some iron rods lying down. He was pushed in such a way as you can see in the video. Even I was about to fall."

Notably, a video which is said to be of the incident is going viral on social media. 

Case registered 

Following the incident, Singer Sonu Nigam reached Chembur police station and lodged a complaint prompting police to file a case. However, there has been no arrest made by the police so far. According to sources, the accused Swapnil Prakash Phaterphakar is said to be the son of MLA Prakash Phartephakar a member of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena. 

Notably, a case has been registered under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering the life or personal safety of others) on the basis of singer Sonu Nigam’s complaint, the police said.

