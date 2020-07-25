Last Updated:

'I Have A Joke On' Trends On Twitter As Netizens Churn Out Sarcastic, Hilarious Quips

I have a joke on trends on social media after netizens churn out hilarious and sarcastic jokes. Check out the jokes that have taken the internet by a storm.

Twitteratis have found a hilarious and interesting way to keep themselves entertained during the lockdown. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the entire nation has been quarantining at their houses. To keep themselves entertained, the netizens have come up with many challenges.

Right from the 'Pillow Dress Challenge', to the 'Who Is Most Likely To Challenge', the time in quarantine for most has been recorded on social media. Most recently, Twitterattis have started the 'I Have A Joke Challenge'. Although it has been reported that 'I Have A Joke' challenge initially started as a hilarious nudge to some of the professionals, it has soon turned into a sarcastic and humorous affair. I have joke tweets have gone viral wherein the Twitteratis are not only poking fun at the professionals but also talking about major issues like Mental health and anxiety.

#IHaveAJoke has been trending on Twitter as many take part in the quirky yet hilarious affair. The idea behind I have joke tweets is to tell a joke that you cannot really tell. It revolves around a plethora of topics, right from hygiene to celebrities, and has also spoken about planet Earth. Check out some of the most entertaining I have joke tweets that have made their way online.

#Ihaveajoke tweets

(Image Credits: Court Danee2 Twitter)

(Image Credits: Ejj7777 Twitter)

(Image Credits: Adriandhy Twitter)

(Image Credits: Alexxa Camille Twitter)

