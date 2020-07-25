'I Have A Joke On' Trends On Twitter As Netizens Churn Out Sarcastic, Hilarious Quips

Twitteratis have found a hilarious and interesting way to keep themselves entertained during the lockdown. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the entire nation has been quarantining at their houses. To keep themselves entertained, the netizens have come up with many challenges.

Right from the 'Pillow Dress Challenge', to the 'Who Is Most Likely To Challenge', the time in quarantine for most has been recorded on social media. Most recently, Twitterattis have started the 'I Have A Joke Challenge'. Although it has been reported that 'I Have A Joke' challenge initially started as a hilarious nudge to some of the professionals, it has soon turned into a sarcastic and humorous affair. I have joke tweets have gone viral wherein the Twitteratis are not only poking fun at the professionals but also talking about major issues like Mental health and anxiety.

ALSO READ: Indian Matchmaking's Aparna Shewarkramani's Memes Have Taken Twitterverse By Storm

#IHaveAJoke has been trending on Twitter as many take part in the quirky yet hilarious affair. The idea behind I have joke tweets is to tell a joke that you cannot really tell. It revolves around a plethora of topics, right from hygiene to celebrities, and has also spoken about planet Earth. Check out some of the most entertaining I have joke tweets that have made their way online.

#Ihaveajoke tweets

(Image Credits: Court Danee2 Twitter)

ALSO READ: LeBron James And Kevin Durant Troll Washington Football Team, Memefest Follows On Twitter

I have a joke on doctor , but aap pehle fees jama karao. — WITTY 2.0 (@thewittydoctor) July 23, 2020

#ihaveajoke

But it’s about big data ... takes time to process... laughter follows a day later! — Vipin Singh (@ashvip2) July 25, 2020

(Image Credits: Ejj7777 Twitter)

ALSO READ: Radhika Apte’s Memes Take Twitter By Storm As Netflix's 'Raat Akeli Hai' Trailer Drops

I have a joke on men’s mental health, but no one takes it seriously!#ihaveajoke #Mentalhealth — Anwar Shaikh (@iamandy1987) July 24, 2020

(Image Credits: Adriandhy Twitter)

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth Spotted Driving A Luxurious Car, Fans Trend #LionInLamborghini On TwitteR

I have a joke on #hygiene but 80% of Indians are already distributing it. ðŸ˜‚

.@PeeSafe — Vikas Bagaria (@vikkivik) July 25, 2020

I have a joke on John Cena but you can't see it.#ihaveajoke @JohnCena â¤ï¸ — reef ðŸŒŠ (@sania_borbora) July 25, 2020

(Image Credits: Alexxa Camille Twitter)

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande Pays Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput As #Candle4SSR Trends On Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.