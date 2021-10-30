'I Know I Love You' Halloween Version Out Now! Watch TXT And Seori's Latest Dance Video

K-pop ‘It’ band of 2021 TOMORROW X TOGETHER have transformed into ghost hunters for a new Halloween performance video unveiled on October 30. TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI) released various Halloween concept motion teasers and a new dance performance video for their title, “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” from their Billboard 200 hit, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.

The performance video features a robust one-take performance featuring handheld mics. Through the video, the TXT members passionately declare their unequivocal love through their choreography and facial expressions. TOMORROW X TOGETHER has recently been nominated for a People’s Choice Award as the only K-pop act in “The New Artist of 2021” category. K-pop’s ‘It’ band will release their 1st Japanese EP, Chaotic Wonderland on November 10.

Watch the video here -

More on The Chaos Chapter: Freeze

Fourth Generation K-Pop boy group TOMORROW X TOMORROW released their second full-length album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze on May 31 this year. The lead single is 0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You) featuring singer Seori. This latest studio album is the group's second release of 2021 after their debut Japanese studio album Still Dreaming featuring the single Force. The group has also sung the soundtrack Love Sight for the drama Doom At Your Service which was released on May 7, 2021.

About TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Read as “Tomorrow by Together”, the band has come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow. The act has SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI. In just two months after its debut in March 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER successfully sold out their first U.S. showcase in 6 cities. Emerging as super rookies within the global K-pop scene, the band has been globally recognised by names such as Radio Disney, etc. Through music, TOMORROW X TOGETHER continues to tell personal stories that draw empathy from youth all over the world. Their relatable universal narrative has enabled their second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, to rank No.5 on the Billboard 200, establishing the boyband as a chart-topper and K-pop’s ‘It’ Band of 2021.

Image: PR