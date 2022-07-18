'I Saw It Coming': Kanye West's Ex-gf Amber Rose On His Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Amber Rose recently revealed her thoughts on the rapper's divorce from Kim Kardashian, mentioning that it didn't surprise her at all. In an appearance on It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, Rose, who was in a relationship with Kanye from 2008 to 2010, stated that she 'always hoped for the best' for Kim-Kanye and never had any ill feelings. Amber also remarked that the reality TV star seems happy with her new beau Pete Davidson.

Amber Rose opens up on Kanye-Kim split

As per Just Jared, Rose mentioned, "I have my own — I don’t want to say 'feelings' for him, because that sounds like it’s a positive thing for Kanye — I have my own issues and feelings, how I feel about how our relationship was."

She continued, "I always hoped for the best for them. I never had any ill feelings, like 'I hope they get divorced' or 'he’s going to get his day."

Revealing her reaction to their divorce announcement, Rose added, "When they finally got divorced, I was like ‘mmm.’ She seems happy now though, with Pete [Davidson]." Amber was also asked if she saw their separation coming, to which she said, "Of course."

Rose had stirred controversy for her 2015 tweet about the Kardashians, which emerged amid Kanye and Kim's altercations earlier this year. She even apologised for her statement, wherein she referred to Kim's surname as "Kartrashians". In the statement, Rose also mentioned, "Kim nor her sister deserved that tweet and y’all shouldn’t co-sign that either."

Kim and Kanye parted ways in February 2021 after witnessing several ups and downs in their marriage. The couple continue to co-parent their four kids post their separation. The duo share four children - daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm. Kim is now dating former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

(IMAGE: AP)