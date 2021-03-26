'I Was Burnt Out': BTS’ Jin Opens Up About Less Screen Time On 'You Quiz On The Block'

K-pop band BTS on March 24 was featured in the shoe You Quiz On the Block. Along with them, a high school student Kim Jung Hyun was also a part of the show. She is known as the "BTS High School Student" who went viral after she was caught dancing to the band's song Mic Drop. While the band and the student had fun during the episode, BTS’ Jin did not get much screen time a much as other members. BTS Army, on the other hand, was outraged to see that Jin didn't get much time to speak or express his thought. They took to their Twitter to express their anger and that is when Jin came forward to release a statement. Read further to know what he said.

BTS’ Jin clarifies less screen time on You Quiz on the Block

According to TheNewstrace, after seeing the outrage of the BTS Army, Jin stepped up and released a statement on Weverse. The statement said that he thought again about the things he said on the show and felt that he was talking all about the miserable issues which is why he requested them to edit it out. He ended the statement with "hehe". After this statement, various complaints have been taken down.

One of the Twitter users went ahead and translated the message by the member. Along with the translation, they also added one of the statements from the member that came out during the release of his song Abyss. Earlier, in his statement released in December 2020, he stated that he doesn't want to share any sad feelings with his fans. He only aims to share good feelings with his fans. He also added that his music is the only way through which he will express his feelings. Check it out.

BTS Army' trends #WeLoveYouJin

After the release of Jin's statement, BTS Army' went on to trend the hashtag #WeLoveYouJin. They wrote heartwarming messages about the member and asked him to be himself. Some fans also added that the Army will be with him no matter what happens. Check out some of the tweets.

armys will always by your side, we so proud and love you so much ðŸ’• #ê¹€ì„ì§„ì‚¬ëž‘í•´ #ì„ì§„ì•„ì‚¬ëž‘í•´ #WeLoveYouJin pic.twitter.com/eHx00vt74u — nana âƒ•. (@dailyofjin) March 24, 2021

#WeLoveYouJin



For your resilient and beautiful heart, for your generous soul, for everything that you are.



Your existence alone made everything brighter. pic.twitter.com/s0ORU43xVg — JIN Crave ðŸ’™ðŸ¤ (@JinCrave) March 25, 2021

We should be thankful to Seokjin for sharing with us one of their biggest struggles, pains & how hard it was for them especially when he's a very secretive person, yet he trusted us & told us about it. If it wasn't for him we would never know ðŸ¥ºðŸ’•#ê¹€ì„ì§„ì‚¬ëž‘í•´ #WeLoveYouJin pic.twitter.com/1AW7JBLmAR — Captain Jinâ· (@Borahae_BTS7) March 24, 2021

Promo Image Source: BTS' Instagram