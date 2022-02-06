IAF Condoles Lata Mangeshkar's Demise; Recalls Veteran Singing Air Force Song In 1992

Indian Air Force joined the country on Sunday in mourning the demise of artiste extraordinaire Lata Mangeshkar who left for her heavenly abode. In a tweet, the Indian Air Force conveyed their heartfelt condolences on the demise of India’s nightingale and wrote that she had left behind a historic legacy.

Remembering Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar, IAF wrote, “IAF conveys heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India. She leaves behind a historic legacy of immortal songs.”

They further remembered her singing the IAF song on the Air Force’s Diamond Jubilee in 1992 and stated that the memories of the mellifluous song will remain etched in everyone’s mind. “The memory of her singing the IAF song on our Diamond Jubilee in 1992 will always remain etched in our minds,” the tweet read.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 92 years. "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19," said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

State Funeral to be accorded to Lata Didi

Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was one of the last persons to see the veteran singer on Sunday morning. Lata Didi's family informed that the veteran singer's body will be kept at her Peddar Road residence from 12 noon to 3 PM and will later be shifted to Shivaji Park. People can pay respects to the singer from 4 PM -6 PM. Her cremation will take place at 6:30 PM according to state protocol, presided by CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Life and Times of Lata Mangeshkar

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is widely acclaimed as one of the greatest playback singers in the country. Fondly called the 'Queen of Melody', 'Lata Didi', the singer has recorded songs in over thirty-six Indian and foreign languages. Some of her popular songs are Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, and others.

Lata 'Didi' as she is widely known, is the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, and numerous other accolades. France has also conferred on her its highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour in 2007. Mangeshkar is survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath - all are accomplished singers and musicians.



Image: Twitter