George Floyd's Demise Is The Reason Ice Cube Did Not Show Up On GMA, Apologizes To Fans

O'Shea Jackson aka Ice Cube is one of the most loved rappers and actors in Hollywood. Ice Cube recently cancelled his scheduled appearance on the show Good Morning America. He was going to appear on the show on Thursday, but did not, because of the death of George Floyd. George Floyd was a man of African American descent and died in police custody on Monday after an officer had pinned him to the ground and kneeled on his neck. Ice Cube took to his twitter and expressed why he did not come on the show. Read here to know more.

Ice Cube apologize to everyone for not being on Good Morning America

Ice Cube took to his Twitter on May 28, 2020, and announced in why he was not seen on ABC morning show to promote his new film, The High Note. He twitted "I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning,". Other than this he had spoken about the incident on Tuesday on his twitter. He had retweeted the viral video of Floyd being arresting and wrote: "How long will we go for Blue on Black Crime before we strike back???." Take a look at the tweet here.

I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning. — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 28, 2020

The death of George Floyd has going nationwide attention in the USA and many celebrities have expressed their support for the family. Ava DuVernay took to her twitter and wrote "You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life. Not to die in the street, murdered by a white cop’s knee on your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We must act - for you - and for all of those were no cameras are present. We must. #GeorgeFloyd". Take a look at the tweet here.

You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life. Not to die in the street, murdered by a white cop’s knee on your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We must act - for you - and for all of those were no cameras are present. We must. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/JeMNUtkXv6 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 27, 2020

After Ava DuVernay Kim Kardashian West shared a simple statement on Twitter. She also shared an illustration of Floyd and the hashtag, "#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd" and a broken heart emoji. Take a look at the tweet here.

Star Wars actor John Boyega took to his twitter and wrote: "This just burns, Seems to be a never-ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloy". take a look at the tweet here.

This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/gyuaoC6vUh — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, four Minneapolis police officers were fired as they were involved in the death of Floyd. Footage of George being pinned down by an officers came forward. In the video, the officer is seen with his knee firmly sticking on Floyd's back and neck. In the video, he is seen with his head down next to the Minneapolis patrol car. In the nine-minute clip long clip Floyd was seen groaning in pain as he kept pleading, "I cannot breathe". The person who shot the video was heard telling the officers that the man was bleeding from his nose. Floyd's death is currently being investigated by the FBI. Apart from this Ice Cube's The High Note hits VOD platforms on Friday.

