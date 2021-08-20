If BTS Can Do It, There’s No Reason I Can’t: Tesher On Artists Getting Best Of Both Worlds

Best known for his superhits including Young Shahrukh, Old Town Road vs Ramta Jogi and Jalebi Baby, musician Tesher hopes his music appeals to the masses irrespective of where he comes from. Tesher was born in Canada and his parents have Punjabi roots, as they migrated from there. He hopes his music reflects both the cultures he grew up with.

In an interview with PTI, the musician spoke about finding the balance between two cultures and embracing it. He said, “I am fully Canadian. I was born in Canada. My parents are from India, we spoke Hindi, watched Punjabi movies, and attended Indian functions. But at the same time, I had a good grasp of Western society as well. You should embrace both cultures, you need to find your balance.” He believes that since he comes from two diverse backgrounds, his music should cater to them both. He further added in the interview, “I am from two worlds, so it makes sense that I make music for both. I want to be able to go to India and maybe make a string of Bollywood songs. And then, go to America and make a song with like J Balvin or something,”

Tesher took the example of the famous Korean K-Pop band, BTS, and spoke about how artists can have the best of both worlds. He mentioned that musicians and singers can now gain fame in their native country and also on a global scale. He said in the interview, “If BTS can do it, there’s no reason that I or any other South Asian artists can’t do it. One can be successful both in our native diaspora as well as just America and the mainstream western world as well.”

Speaking about his musical inspirations, Tesher named A R Rahman and Himesh Reshammiya among his long list of artists including Kanye West and Blue Veins. The Canadian-Indian musician also said he would be open to collaborations in the Bollywood industry. He mentioned, “As for collaborations in Bollywood and the Indian music industry, I would totally be open to it and there’s been a lot of love being shown. I really want to be an artist that can exist in both worlds”

With input from PTI

Picture Credits: Tesher-Instagram