'If She Says She Will Fix It, Then She Will': Vidya Balan Shares New Clip Of Film 'Sherni'

Vidya Balan who will next be seen in Sherni on Amazon Prime took to Instagram to share a new clip from her upcoming movie. The teaser sees Balan play Vidya, the new District/Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) who has come to change things around in her new assigned location. Read to find out about the cast, plot and the Sherni release date.

Vidya Balan shares a new clip of Sherni

Actor Vidya Balan's new clip of her film shows Vidya as a new DFO assigned to a division where there seem to be problems. Vidya takes it upon herself to clear the mess even though there are some men (Sharat Saxena from Sherni cast) who doubt her approach and her capabilities. The clip shows Vidya mingling with the people of the land and also holding her fellow officers accountable as she deters to bring order in the area. Watch it here:

Sherni cast and plot

The film is said to be a human-vs-animal conflict in which Vidya and her team will track down a disturbed tigress, who might be the one wreaking havoc. The film stars Vidya Balan, Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi and Sharat Saxena in pivotal roles. Sherni on Amazon Prime is directed by Amit V Masurkar of Newton fame.

Vidya Balan's character in the film is seen to be a no-nonsense government official who does not have time to look at men as obstacles either. She is focused on her job and does not succumb to society's notions of what a woman should be like. In all the clips of the film, the actor is seen in shirts and cotton trousers and a bare face with no accessories.

The makers also released a song, 'Main Sherni' which was dedicated to strong and independent women and featured several women in the video including a transwoman, an entrepreneur, a body positivity advocate, an F1 racer and a singer. Vidya Balan has been promoting her film with several empowering posts on her Instagram page and calling all women to "Unleash the Sherni" in them. Watch the song here:

Sherni is Vidya Balan's latest film after Shakuntala Devi in 2020. Sherni release date is confirmed to be June 18, 2021.

