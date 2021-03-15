If You Loved Honey Singh's 'Saiyaan Ji', Here Are His Other Singles To Check Out

Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has delivered some of the biggest blockbuster tracks which have become an instant party anthem. Earlier this year, he released a new single titled Saiyaan Ji that featured Nushrratt Bharuccha in it. This foot-tapping track was sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar and has garnered over 250 million views on YouTube. If you liked the music video of this track, check out his other singles from the past.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's music videos

1. Brown Rang

This 2012 track is one of the most popular of Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs. The singer is seen donning several dapper suits through the videos. The lyrics of this song praise his lady lover's 'brown' skin and how all the boys in his town are going gaga over it. This song has over 162 million views on YouTube.

2. Love Dose

This song features Urvashi Rautela and is one of the biggest chartbusters of Honey Singh. He also has shown off his dancing skills in this track. The lyrics of this song are about wooing his lady love in the song. The song has over 323 million views on YouTube. This song is from the Desi Kalakar album of the singer. This is one of the most upbeat of Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs.

3. Blue Eyes

This 2013 track of Honey Singh is one of the favourites of his fans. Honey Singh is seen driving swanky cars in this video and cannot stop talking about his blue-eyed lady love. He has also performed the mime dance in this video. It has garnered over 400 million views on YouTube.

4. Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi

This song of Honey Singh is a love ballad starring Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor as the lead pair. This is a reprised version of the hit Kumar Sanu song Dheere Dheere Mere Zindagi Mei Aana. It has garnered over 400 million views on YouTube.

5. Desi Kalakaar

This track features Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead. In the video, Sonakshi Sinha's character's father does not approve of her relationship with Honey Singh because he a singer. He elopes with her in a swanky car and the lyrics talk about what she is supposed to pack in the bag. The track has over 105 million views on YouTube. This is one of the most upbeat of Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from the song