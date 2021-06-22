Iggy Azalea Buys Mini Range Rover For Her 1-year-old Son Onyx; Fans Demand Pics

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea recently announced through her social media that she has gifted a mini Range Rover to her son, Onyx. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the musician wanted to get her hands on the tiny vehicle so that it could be like a mini version of her own car. Iggy Azalea’s fans seem quite elated about her new purchase and have also been requesting her to share their pictures as soon as possible. The child is just a year old at the moment and his luxurious lifestyle is already leaving the internet stumped.

Iggy Azalea’s latest purchase for her child

Iggy Azalea recently shared details about her latest purchase for her one-year-old child, Onyx and it has been taking the internet by storm. In the tweet, the rapper expressed her excitement and announced that she bought Onyx a baby Range on June 18, 2021. She has also added that she now has an autobiography and her child has “the Evoque”. She also put up a series of fun emoticons, describing her mood through a ‘tongue out’ emoticon.

I bought onyx a baby range today and I’m so excited.

Mama has the autobiography and baby boy has the evoque 😊😝 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 18, 2021

When one of her fans asked her to share the pictures of the new ride, Iggy Azalea wrote that she has just gotten her “rims on it” so that her child can have a mini version of her vehicle. In another response to the tweet, one of her followers mentioned that the rapper probably has a driving course set up in her backyard for Onyx. Iggy was quick to respond to this user and correct her saying that the boy is just one year old right now and hence, sits in the car seat. Have a look.

Showw us — Ameen (@Ameenazal) June 18, 2021

I’m getting rims on it so it can be like the mini version of mine! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 18, 2021

i just know you’ve got a driving course in your backyard set up for him — ryan (@_rynnst_) June 18, 2021

Lol, he sits in the car seat babe he’s 1 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 18, 2021

Iggy Azalea had announced that she had a baby in 2020 without revealing any details on her pregnancy. In December 2019, there had been speculations about her pregnancy but they were quick to simmer down as the musician refused to confirm the rumours. She has been raising Onyx on her own since she split up with her baby daddy, Playboi Carti.

