Iggy Azalea Reveals Reason Behind Taking A Break Post Launch Of 'The End Of An Era'

Iggy Azalea, the popular singer who recently released her new album, The End of an Era, made some serious revelations in her latest interview. During an interaction with Entertainment Tonight, she talked about her experience working on her latest album and revealed that it will be her last one, for now. She also revealed the reason behind this major decision and talked about her recently born son with Onyx Kelly.

Why is Iggy Azalea taking a break from singing?

Iggy recently opened up about her album, The End of an Era and stated how it was a mashup of the music she's experimented with throughout her career. While stating how this project was really ‘an end of an era,’ she announced her break and revealed that she wanted to explore other creative avenues.

She explained, "I always felt that I had other creative things that I really wanted to get to, and it's hard to get to them when you're a recording artist because so much of recording is going on tour after the fact. And I do love that, but with COVID the last year and a half now, that stopped my touring, which was good for me in a way, because it freed up my time to do other creative projects."

Stating further, she said that she was deep in those things and ideas that she wanted to explore and added,

“It really cemented me in my decision that I think now is a good time for me to say everything that I need to say, and then take my step away and focus on some other creative things."

She further mentioned that since she was a Gemini, she can never say things definitively but it was her last album on her distribution deal. She even stated she had no further commitments or offers signed that she was obligated to do.

Iggy Azalea also revealed that her decision to not make more music was partially about her being uncomfortable being that open to the public. She said how it was also because of her son as she wanted to protect him and get him into a safe space. “So it's more about that but also, I really don't want to tour anymore because I have my son, and I'm so excited I'm going on this big Pitbull tour that starts on the 19th actually, which is my last big hurrah," she added.

IMAGE: IGGY AZALEA INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.