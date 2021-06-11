Last Updated:

Iggy Azalea Rings In 31st Birthday With Her Crew And Son Onyx; Debuts New Hairdo! See Pics

Iggy Azalea rings in her 31st birthday with her crew, son Onyx & a new hairdo. Take a look at the pictures right here and learn more about the rapper as well.

Iggy Azalea

Image: Iggy Azalea Instagram


Iggy Azalea recently took to Instagram in order to share pictures from her 31st birthday celebration. Iggy Azalea's birthday posts see the Australian musician spend quality time with members of her crew, her entourage as well as her now 1-year-old son, Onyx. Iggy Azalea's photos also see her moving on from her blonde hairdo and embrace a reddish-auburn hue. The pictures of Iggy Azalea's son joining his mother and her crew in celebrating her 31st birthday can be found below.

As is known to many, Iggy Azalea rarely shares pictures of baby Onyx. One of the most recent set of pictures of the toddler that were released by the musician sees her embracing her little one in a monochrome picture as well as asking something from Santa Claus. Those pictures can be found below.

Additionally, there was this one time when Iggy Azalea took to Instagram in order to wish Onyx a happy birthday as the latter turned all of one year old. Calling him her “favourite person”, Azalea, 31, through her post, revealed that she never thought that she could love someone the way she loves Onyx before his arrival. That particular picture can be found below.

A little about Iggy Azalea and her songs:

Iggy Azalea’s real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly. In addition to being an Australian rapper, she is a singer, songwriter, and model. It is believed that sometime around 2005-06, Azalea moved to the United States from Sydney, Australia, to pursue a career in music. Iggy Azalea's age at the time was 16 years.

Since then, she has gone on to deliver a number of record-breaking singles and chart-toppers. The list of Iggy Azalea's songs spans across genres, tones, and moods. Some of Iggy Azalea's most recent musical outings are the likes of Sally Walker, Kream, Black Widow, Work, Started, and Go Hard Or Go Home (Which was also a part of the Fast And The Furious 7 original motion picture soundtrack"), amongst others. More information regarding Iggy Azalea's future projects will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

