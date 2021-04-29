Iggy Azalea Shares A Sweet Birthday Message For Her "Favourite Person" Onyx As He Turns 1

Iggy Azalea's son, Onyx turned one year old, quite recently. In order to celebrate the same, the pictures of Iggy Azalea's baby were shared by the musician herself through her social media handles. As one will soon see, the post sees her admitting that she never thought that she could love a person so much as she loves Onyx. The post also sees her calling Onyx her "favourite person".

Iggy Azalea's baby, Onyx, turns 1:

About Iggy Azalea's son:

Iggy Azalea shares her son, Onyx, with her rapper ex-beau, Payboi Carti. As per an article on LiveMirror.com, Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti sparked rumours about seeing each other when the two were spotted at Beverly Hills' Mastro's Steakhouse, three months post which the duo started seeing each other. In a 2019 interview, as per the very same article, Playboi Carti confirmed their relationship and said that whenever he would engage in a conversation with the Australian rapper, he would tune everybody else out.

The concluding sentences of the piece also quoted the American rapper saying that the two moved in together at their Atlanta-based house in December 2018. It is believed that Azalea and Carti parted ways during the final few months of the year 2020. While allegedly citing the reasons behind the same, Azalea, shared the pictures of a then eight-month-old Onyx and posted a series of tweets, in which she spoke about an unnamed unfaithful partner and how this partner in question was absent at the time when Azalea supposedly needed him the most. The screenshots of those tweets, which have now been deleted, can be found below.

Image Source: An old Republic article on Iggy Azalea dated 26th December 2020

About Iggy Azalea's songs:

The list of Iggy Azalea's songs spans across genres, tones, and moods. Some of Iggy Azalea's most recent musical outings are the likes of Sally Walker, Kream, Black Widow, Work, Started, and Go Hard Or Go Home (Which was also a part of the Fast And The Furious 7 original soundtrack", amongst others. More information regarding Iggy Azalea's future projects will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

