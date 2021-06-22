Iggy Azalea's Relationship History: A$AP Rocky To Tyaga; Who All Was Azalea Linked With?

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has made an appearance on the eminent Celebrity Dating Game. As is known to many, Iggy Azalea's relationship(s) with several others from the music industry or, to put broadly, the realm of entertainment, have always become a talking point amongst her fans. This article will essentially help its reader to get a sense of Iggy Azalea's relationship history and why has she appeared on the eponymous game show. Read on for more.

1) A$AP Rocky:

The first in the list of the people with who Iggy Azalea was linked up was A$AP Rocky. The two were linked to each other back in 2011. As is known to many, the musician had also reportedly dated him for quite some time. She even famously got a tattoo on her fingers to make it official. But the two were eventually parted ways during the second half of 2012. The tattoos eventually disappeared too.

2) Nick Young

It is believed that by November 2013, the Australian musician had begun dating NBA star player Nick Young. A year later, the couple even took their relationship public and graced the cover of one of the issues of GQ. The couple even went a step further and got engaged by June 2015 and the two even began living together. But, after a year, Nick and Iggy went their separate ways after rumours, citing a handful of cases of rumoured infidelity.

3) Quavo

It is a known fact that Iggy Azalea and Quavo became quite close to each other after the two worked on a musical number known as "Savior" back in 2018. Time and again, Azalea spoke about how did the "Congratulations" crooner help her out during times when she wasn't feeling her best. These statements led many to believe that the two were seeing each other. None of them has commented upon the nature of their relationship to date.

4) Tyga

The year 2018 saw many speculating that Iggy Azalea and the eminent musician Tyga might actually be romantically involved. The same was a byproduct of the multiple rumoured sightings of them together and around each others' residence. However, Iggy Azalea set the record straight while interacting with the officials at E! back then by saying that something on the lines of her riding solo, effectively putting all rumours about her and Tyga to rest.

5) Playboi Carti:

Iggy Azalea and Playboy Carti sparked rumours of seeing each other when they were spotted at Beverly Hills' Mastro's Steakhouse, three months post which the duo started officially seeing each other. In a 2019 interview, as per the very same article, Playboi Carti confirmed their relationship and said that whenever he would engage in a conversation with the Australian rapper, he would tune everybody else out. Additionally, the couple had moved in with each other sometime during December of 2018. Nearly a year and a half later, the two parted ways, citing infidelity on the part of Carti as a reason. The former couple is now the co-parents of a baby boy named Onyx.

