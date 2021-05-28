IHeartRadio Music Awards 2021: Machine Gun Kelly Channels Inner Edward Scissorhands

Singer Machine Gun Kelly channelled his inner Edward Scissorhands on the red carpet of iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021. The singer showed off his long nails on the red carpet with his girlfriend Meghan Fox. The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 red carpet was the second award show for the couple this week. The pair showed some major PDA at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, where Machine Gun Kelly made another unique style statement when he appeared on the red carpet with his tongue painted black.

Machine Gun Kelly at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

MGK won the Alternative Rock Album of the Year for his album Tickets To My Downfall. The singer was seen wearing a white and silver suit for the event. While MGK kept his nails short on one hand, the other had uber-long nails with different patterns, some of which matched with Megan Fox's outfit. The actress wore a pink corseted top with matching pink pants and accessorised the outfit using a black shiny purse.

The couple made two style statements within a week. Earlier this week, the couple was spotted at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. MGK and Fox were seen in matching black outfits and the singer made another fashion statement with his tongue painted black.

More about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

The couple has been making headlines ever since the rumours of them dating started circulating on the internet. The duo confirmed their relationship by posting pictures of each other on their respective social media handles. The couple first met during the shoot for MGK's music video Bloody Valentine that featured Megan Fox and the duo has been inseparable since then. MGK shared a series of photos with Megan Fox on his Instagram. While sharing the photos, the singer wrote, "I wear your blood around my neck". One of the photos from the series actually featured a pendant with a drop of blood in it.

On the work front, MGK on March 12th, 2021 released a single called DayWalker featuring Corpse Husband. On April 29, 2021, he released his single Love Race featuring Kellin Quinn, the pair's third collaboration.

IMAGE: MACHINE GUN KELLY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.