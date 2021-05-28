IHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet - Demi, Megan And Others Up The Style Quotient

On Thursday, May 27, 2021. the iHeartRadio Music Awards, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, celebrated chart-toppers. The list included Justin Bieber, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, among many others, who earned nominations ahead of the event. While a handful of celebs stole the show with their power-packed performance, a few jaw-dropping fashion moments on the red carpet turned many heads.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 red carpet

Interestingly, artist Megan Thee Stallion graced the red carpet with her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. The artist wore a gold, sequined mini dress that featured cut-out detailing. Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox donned matching hot pink and white suits for the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Demi Lovato, who paid tribute to Elton John in the event, stepped out onto the red carpet in a purple, velvet double-breasted blazer and matching high waisted wide-leg trousers by DUNDAS. She also accessorised the look with diamonds, wearing a necklace, earrings and rings, and a white gold diamond ring. Scroll down to check out a few of the red-carpet entries.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 winners

Interestingly, music lovers were eagerly waiting for the performances of The Weeknd with Ariana Grande (her first appearance since tying the knot), and Bruno Mars, among others. On the other hand, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift bagged awards. Here's the complete list of iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021.

Song of the Year: "Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd

Female Artist of the Year: Dua Lipa

Male Artist of the Year - The Weeknd

Best Pop Album: Taylor Swift's folklore

Alternative Rock Album of the Year: Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets to My Downfall

Country Album of the Year: Luke Combs - What You See Ain't Always What You Get

Dance Album of the Year: Diplo - Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil

Hip-Hop Album of the Year: Lil Baby - My Turn

R&B Album of the Year: Jhene Aiko - Chilombo

Best Duo/Group of the Year: Dan + Shay

Best Collaboration: "Savage" (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best New Pop Artist: Doja Cat

Alternative Rock Song of the Year: "Level Of Concern" - Twenty One Pilots

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: Twenty One Pilots

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: Powfu

Rock Song of the Year: "Shame Shame" - Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year: The Pretty Reckless

Country Song of the Year: "The Bones" - Maren Morris

Country Artist of the Year: Luke Combs

Best New Country Artist: Gabby Barrett

Dance Song of the Year: "Roses" (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN

Dance Artist of the Year: Marshmello

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: "The Box" - Roddy Ricch

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Roddy Ricch

Best New Hip-Hop Artist: Roddy Ricch

R&B Song of the Year: "Go Crazy" - Chris Brown & Young Thug

R&B Artist of the Year: H.E.R

Best New R&B Artist: Snoh Aalegra

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year: : "Tusa" - KAROL G & Nicki Minaj

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year: J Balvin

Best New Latin Artist: Rauw Alejandro

Regional Mexican Song of the Year: "Palabra De Hombre" - El Fantasma

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Christian Nodal

Producer of the Year: Max Martin

Songwriter of the Year: Ashley Gorley

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category: "Adore You" - Harry Styles / "Juice" (Lizzo) - Harry Styles cover

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category: #BTSARMY - BTS

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category: "Dynamite" - BTS

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category: Olivia Rodrigo

Favorite Music Video Choreography: *Socially Voted Category: BTS – Son Sung Deuk

TikTok Bop of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category: "Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd

