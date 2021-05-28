IHeartRadio Music Awards 2021: Silk Sonic Duo Stun Audience With A 'vintage' Performance

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak went on to give a memorable performance at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 aired on May 27. The duo performed this year's Billboard Hot No. 1 track Leave The Door Open, which released on March 5, 2021. Not just the song, but it was their vintage wedding-inspired garb and sensual lounge singer vibes which delighted the viewers.

Silk Sonic's Leave The Door performance at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak started with a piano ballad on the stage covered in candle lights and their performance consisted of two backup singers. Both the artist wore dark azure crushed velvet blazers along with tinted sunglasses and orange Boutonnieres, while Paak styled it with a flat cap, the duo gave the vibes of '70s singers. As per the video shared by iHeartRadio Instagram, the Uptown Funk singer also went serenade one of the female members in the front row of the audience and sang while holding her hand to his bare chest.

About iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 performers

The iHeaartRadio Music Awards was hosted by U Remind Me singer Usher and it aired on FOX. The awards featured performances from The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Dan +Shay, Usher, Dojo Car, and Demi Lovato, H.E.R and Brandi Carlile honored Elton John with a special tribute. The star-studded list of special appearances at iHeartRadio Awards included Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, LL Cool, J Chris martin, Machine Gun Kelly, French Montana, Lil Nas X, Joel McHale, Oliver Stark, Robin Thicke, Lil Jon, Ryan Guzman, Gabby Barrett, Ava Max, Raphael Saadiq, AJR, Roddy Ricch, musical duo Twenty One Pilots and Megan Thee Stallion.

A look at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 winners

Among iHearRadio Music Awards 2021 winners, the Song of the Year Award went to The Weeknd's Blinding Lights. The Female Artist of the Year Award went to Dua Lipa while Weeknd won in the Male category. The Best Pop Album went to Taylor Swift's Folklore and the Alternative Rock Album of the Year went to Machine Gun Kelly for Tickets to My Downfall. The Country Album of the Year was won by Luke Combs for What You See Ain't Always What You Get and the Dance Album of the Year went to Diplo for Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil.

IMAGE: BRUNO MARS' INSTAGRAM

