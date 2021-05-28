IHeartRadio Music Awards 2021: Taylor Swift Wins Pop Album Of The Year For 'Folklore'

Pop music icon Taylor Swift’s eight studio album Folklore was released amid the pandemic last year. The album has received immense success within a short span of its release. Taylor Swift’s Folklore won the ‘Pop Album Of The Year’ award at the recently conducted iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021. In her acceptance speech, the Cardigan singer has called this album to be her 'emotional life raft'.

The 31-year-old singer was not present to receive her award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021. But she made a virtual appearance and gave a gratifying acceptance speech. Holding the trophy in her hand, Taylor expressed gratitude for the honour that her album received. Giving an insight about when she started writing the album, Taylor said that she made it at the beginning of the pandemic. She further added, “I started writing it, and I feel like it became a sort of emotional life raft for me to pour my feelings into”. In her speech, she also said that people need to escape into stories be in the form of movies or television but they chose her album and she was honoured by it.

More about Taylor Swift's Folklore

It also won the Album of The Year at the 63rd Grammy Awards, which made her the first woman artist to won this award three times. It was also her seventh consecutive album to chart number one at the US Billboard 200. The album also broke the Guinness World Record as it had the most day-one streams on Spotify. The deluxe edition of the album consisted of an additional track titled The Lakes. The album comprises 16 tracks namely:

The 1

Cardigan

The Last Great American Dynasty

Exile

My Tears Ricochet

Mirrorball

Seven

August

This Is Me Trying

Illicit Affairs

Invisible String

Mad Woman

Epiphany

Peace

Hoax.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 winners

The recently conducted iHeartRadio Music Awards were hosted by Usher. Among the winners, Canadian singer The Weeknd took home the Song Of The Year Award for his track Blinding Lights. Dua Lipa was awarded the Female Artist of the Year award. Megan Thee Stallion won the award in the Best Collaboration category for her song Savage with Beyonce. Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s Silk Sonic, Dan + Shay and Doja Cat were the artists who performed as well.

