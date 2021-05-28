IHeartRadio Music Awards 2021: The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Wins Song Of The Year

On May 27, 2021, the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and app throughout 2020 were honoured at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021. The winners were announced on Thursday's award ceremony from the Dolby Theatre located in Los Angeles. At the ceremony which was hosted by Usher, The Weeknd at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 led eight nominations which were followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch with seven each and Harry Styles with six nominations.

The Weeknd at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

The Weeknd started the show with pop star Ariana Grande who joined him for their recently released remix, Save Your Tears. The Weeknd also took home the Male Artist of the Year award and Song of the Year award for Blinding Lights. Furthermore, Dua Lipa was honoured with Female Artist of the Year, while Megan took home the first award for Best Collaboration with Beyonce for the remix of Savage.

In his acceptance speech, The Weeknd thanked his fans and followers and expressed his love for them. As the in-person audience started applauding the singer, he said, "I got to say you guys make me want to tour like tomorrow. Man, I can't, it's crazy". He further expressed his gratitude to "everyone involved in making the song".

Other artists such as 24kGoldn, AC/DC, AJR, All Time Low, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, blackbear, BLACKPINK, Blake Shelton, BTS, Calibre 50, Cardi B, Charlie Puth, Surf Mesa, Taylor Swift, The Pretty Reckless, Twenty-one pilots, Young Thug, among others, also received multiple nominations. The list of iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 performers included host Usher, Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s Silk Sonic, Dan + Shay and Doja Cat, who won best new pop artist.

Taylor Swift was also one of the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 winners for securing her spot for her pop album, Folklore. She was not present and had filmed her acceptance speech. She acknowledged that the 2020 album was released during a time when "everyone needed to escape into stories". She further expressed gratitude to her fans as she added, "You really wrapped your arms around it". Elton John also bagged the Icon Award, making him the second artist after Bon Jovi to earn the award.

IMAGE: STILL FROM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS 2021

