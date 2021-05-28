IHeartRadio Music Awards 2021: When Sir Elton John Commended Lil Nas X For His Audacity

Sir Elton John, while receiving the coveted and prestigious iHearRadio awards, heaped praises onto Lil Nas X, who, along with Chris Martin, presented the award to him. While doing so, the "Rocketman" crooner, when it came to commending Lil Nas X's guts, he said that "He is a wonderful artist and has balls of steel". When he said that, he was referring to Lil Nas X's one-of-a-kind music and stunts that have been met with mixed reactions. Read on to know what made Sir Elton John say the aforementioned words while talking about Lil Nas X.

Over the years, Lil Nas X has developed a reputation of being an artist who will put out the kind of music that matches his liking, irrespective of the criticism that it receives. Additionally, time and again, he has indulged in controversial activities such as collaborating with a designer brand in order to introduce a modified version of the popular sub-brand of sneakers by Nike, which allegedly contained a drop of human blood and was rippled with satanic references. Shortly after the same, the rapper and the designer firm had received backlash over the same from the officials at Nike themselves. The tweet below was Lil Nas X's reaction to the same.

Lil Nas X's hilarous response to the NIKE lawsuit filed against him:

me after the nike lawsuit pic.twitter.com/XVLjHlSrru — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

A little about the acceptance speech delivered by Sir Elton John at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021:

Upon receiving the award in question at the recently-concluded iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021, Sir Elton John had touched upon the importance of radio at the time of his starting out. And now, as per Sir Elton John himself, his life is about promoting new artists and talent. In addition to the same, he also said that he has had his time under the spotlight. While concluding his acceptance speech he said that to this day, he is grateful for the fans who play his records.

When Sir Elton John was honored by the who's who of the music industry:

The presence of Sir Elton John at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 was one of the highlights of the show. Post him receiving his accolade, Sir Elton John was serenaded by a slew of iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 performers such as H.E.R, Brandi Carlile and Demi Lovato. The same was done by the artists in order to honour Sir Elton John's contribution to Music.

Many artists a part of iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 winners list. The list in question consists of the likes of Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Powfu, Marshmello, and the Foo Fighters, amongst others. The iHeartRadio Music Award 2021 also recognized several budding artists.

