IHeartRadio Music Awards Host LL Cool Prays For Ukrainian Citizens, 'We Stand With Them'

The iHeartRadio Music Awards became the latest group of events and organisers to stand in solidarity with Ukraine amidst the Russia-Ukraine war. Rapper LL Cool J, the host of the show sent 'love and support' to the war-torn nation as the Russian army continues to ravage Ukraine. After the announcement of the first two sets of awards, the rapper said, "Before we continue, I want to send love and support to the people of Ukraine."

'Glory to Ukraine': LL Cool J

During the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022, the I'm Bad hitmaker prayed for the Ukrainian refugees who have been forced to flee their home country. He also sympathized with the innocent people who've lost their family members amid this humanitarian crisis. The rapper asserted 'we stand with them'. He said,

Our prayers are with the innocent people who have lost their lives as the result of this terrible war and with the Ukrainian citizens. They are all living through this crisis every day and I think it's very important that we send our prayers and our love to them and let them know that we stand with them.

While concluding his heartwarming message, LL Cool J added, "We join the Ukrainian people and wish you a speedy and just resolution. Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine)." The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards aired live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on 22 March at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

Previously, the hosts of the Independent Spirits Awards 2022, Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin during the show as they asked him to 'go home'. “I think we speak for everyone here when we say we are hoping for a quick and peaceful resolution. Specifically, go home Putin,” said Megan Mullally. The hosts further asked all the Independent Spirits Awards attendees to donate humanitarian aid to the war-hit country and its citizens who have been forced to find refuge in safe shelters.

They added, “There are a lot of great organisations raising money for Ukrainian refugees, so please give what you can to help the victims of this senseless act of aggression".

Image: Instagram/@llcoolj /AP