IHeartRadio Music Festival: King Combs Reveals 'biggest Lesson' He Received From Dad Diddy

iHeart Radio music festival was recently held depicting some of the notable artists performing live for the audience. Rapper Diddy’s son, Christian Combs, professionally known as King Combs recently attended the event on Saturday and reflected on how he always wanted to be a performer like his father. He even spoke about his latest song revealing how it was a dream come true for him as the song is being loved by the listeners.

King Combs uncovers biggest lesson he received from his father

According to a recent interaction with People, King Combs stated that he always knew as a kid that he wanted to be a performer and added how it was something that always wanted to do. Stating further, he mentioned that his father asked many times whether he had a plan B and whether he was sure about pursuing music. He then revealed that he always told him that there wasn't a plan B. He stated, "It's really always been something I wanted to do. There have been times when my dad questioned me and asked, 'What's your plan B? Are you sure you want to do this?' and I'm like, 'There is no plan B.”

When asked about the biggest lesson he learnt from his father Diddy, he said, “I would say the biggest lesson is never stop. Can't stop, won't stop. That's what it is."

Furthermore, King Combs shed light on the positive response he was receiving for his song Can't Stop Won't Stop with Kodak Black and revealed that it was definitely a dream coming true for him. He added that it was a great feeling to have fans and people gravitate to a song that he made in the studio. "It's definitely a dream coming true for me, and it's a great feeling to have the fans and people out there gravitate to a song that I made in the studio," he said.

Image: AP