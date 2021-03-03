IKon Star Kim Donghyuk Cried While Recording 'Why Why Why', Here's Why

There was a lot of anticipation for the comeback music video of iKon titled Why Why Why. Now that it is slated for a release soon, the song has become a trending topic among fans. The music video portrays a love story with the theme of a flower, which first blooms and looks good but eventually wilts away as time passes. It has been revealed that band member Kim Donghyuk could not help his tears from flowing at the time when they were recording the song, along with the reason behind it.

Kim Donghyuk cried while recording Why Why Why

The comeback of iKon seems to have brought an emotional moment for both the band members as well as the fans. Kim Donghyuk has opened up about the songs in the band’s interview with n.news.naver.com. He talked about how this song is about lovers’ separation and how one could not understand the reason behind the breakup and keeps asking himself and the other person while “also accepting the breakup”. He further said that every member of the band had “put a lot of effort to convey the emotion contained in the lyrics”.

ALSO READ: How To Vote For Kingdom MNET? Vote For Your Favourite KPOP Band Through These Steps

Kim then revealed how he himself started tearing up while recording the song, and how he had finished recording the song over the period of three days. He also paid compliments to the producers by saying that they had “valued” their emotions very much. The band members also said that they were looking forward to creating a stronger name for their band this year, given that they could not be present among their fans due to the pandemic. They even apologised to their fans for being out of action and away from them all this while.

ALSO READ: IKON Members In Talks To Join The Line-up Of Mnet's 'Kingdom', Twitterati Excited

Why Why Why has been set for a release on March 3 at 6 p.m. KST. The band was formed back in 2015 when they made their debut with their first studio album Welcome Back. They have held many concerts since, along with touring briefly in Japan. The band members of iKon include Jinhwan, Yunhyeong, Bobby, Donghyuk, Ju-ne and Chanwoo.

ALSO READ: Somi Now Joins Interscope, International Records Who Is Responsible For BlackPink, IKON

ALSO READ: Song Yoo Jung Passes Away At 26, Actor's Funeral To Take Place On This Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.