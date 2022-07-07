Last Updated:

Ilaiyaraaja Expresses Gratitude For RS Nomination; Says It'll Inspire Youngsters To 'pursue Music & Art'

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja has expressed gratitude for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha and said it is an opportunity for him to take the 'beauty of music, art and culture' to society.

New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja has expressed gratitude over being nominated to the Rajya Sabha and said it is an opportunity for him to take the "beauty of music, art and culture" to the society.

The music composer was among four members who were nominated to the Upper House, the others being legendary athlete P T Usha, noted philanthropist Dr Veerendra Heggade and renowned screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad.

"I express my sincere gratitude for the thoughts @narendramodi ji It is a honour and opportunity to make the beauty of music, art and culture reach the length and breadth of our society.

"Am sure, this gesture of Government of India will inspire more younger minds to pursue music and art as a passion and profession thereby rejuvenating the rich heritage and culture that India is always known for," Ilaiyaraaja tweeted on Wednesday night.

PM Modi had congratulated Ilaiyaraaja on his Rajya Sabha nomination, hailing the 79-year-old veteran as a "creative genius".

"The creative genius of Ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey -- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha," the prime minister had said.

Ilaiyaraaja was also congratulated by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, megastars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. PTI RB RB

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @ILAIYARAAJA)

